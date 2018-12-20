



Ep 486: Agency Hits $2M In Revenue, 49 Employees, $36k ACV with RapidBoostMarketing CEO Ali Salman

Ali Salman who heads Rapid Boost Marketing where they exclusively work with professional service providers. Rapid Boost has grown to over $2 million in annual sales over the last 2 years with a goal of $25 million by 2020. They have generated over 120,000 ideal client inquiries for service firms and practices in the last 12 months. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Nonsense: The Power of Not Knowing What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk and Nathan Latka Favorite online tool? — Ninja Outreach Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Sometimes more than that If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Get out of school faster" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:38 – Nathan introduces the show 02:09 – Rapid Boost Marketing is an agency 02:17 – Average contract size is anywhere between from $1500 to $6000 and majority of the contracts are from $2000 - $3000 02:28 – Rapid Boost Marketing has a big lead generation 02:53 – The revenue for 2015 is $800,000 and end of 2016 is more than $2 million 03:10 – Average monthly retainer is $2000 - $3000 and the average contract is from 18-24 months 03:30 – Average RPU 03:53 – Currently, Rapid Boost Marketing is working with 72 customers 04:45 – Rapid Boost Marketing can help a lawyer increase his revenue but it will also depend on the area and how salable the lawyer is 06:09 – Rapid Boost Marketing has 4 packages and it includes the paid media 06:15 – 30% of the packages goes to paid media 06:36 – They are focused on content and search engine optimization 06:50 – Team size 07:13 – Monthly headcount expenses equate to about 50% of their revenue 07:36 – Revenue in September 2016 is $857,000 08:22 – January, February, and March are their down months 08:29 – Average revenue for 3 months is $80,000 - $90,000 09:05 – Rapid Boost Marketing's clients are described 10:17 – How Ali priced his own salary 10:50 – Connect with Ali through his Twitter and LinkedIn 13:16 – Ali founded the company in 2012 13:33 – First year revenue in 2013 is a little over $130,000 13:46 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Start AS EARLY as possible in business. Know your niche client and market WELL so you can grow quickly. Your people--both your employees and your clients--contribute to your company's success, without them, there is no success.