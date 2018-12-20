



EP 485: $2.5M Foot Doctor Revenues, Launches InfoProduct, Does $750K with Dr Dan Margolin

Dr. Dan Margolin, a practicing Podiatrist with over 27 years of experience and a practice that ranks from the top 3% in the country. Dan's second and current practice is widely successful compared to his first. Listen as Dan talks about podiatry and his new business which he co-founded, Effective Management. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The 10x Rule What CEO do you follow? – Tony Hsieh Favorite online tool? — Testing Academy Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I knew to look for mentors a little bit more" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:35 – Nathan introduces Dan to the show 02:15 – A podiatrist deals with health issues concerning the feet including sprains 02:32 – Dan generates revenue from his patients and sometimes, from insurance companies 02:39 – Dan's ultimate goal is for the patients to be well 02:51 – In the long-term, Effective Management will be the bigger stream of revenue 03:10 – A podiatrist earns $ 300,000 to $ 500,000 a year 03:26 – The Podiatry Survival Blueprint – a video of Dan's job description 03:47 – Dan generated $2.4 million in podiatry in 2015 03:55 – Effective Management earned $300,000 in its first year 04:14 – Dan loves helping people so he launched the Effective Management program 04:50 – Expenses hindered Dan to just give away the program 05:25 – Team size 05:43 – Go to BasicStaffTraining.com to find Dan's info product 06:41 – He provides 4 different products 07:27 – There is an initial fee and monthly recurring fee 08:04 – 2016 revenue is a bit over $400,000 08:12 – There are 300 different companies in their system 08:30 – The Podiatry Survival Blueprint is sold at $6500 09:15 – Dan uses Schoox to run the membership page 09:44 – Current MRR 09:58 – Dan contacted his own patients as prospective clients 10:35 – Connect with Dan through his website and get a free copy of his book Fast Tracking Your Prosperity 12:15 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There are TONS of ways to help people, be it in your field or not. Find people who will help you run the business, ESPECIALLY in the areas where you struggle. Have a mentor and be involved. Be a sponge and absorb everything.