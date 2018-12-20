



Ep 483: Pipedrive Passes $10M ARR, Helping 30,000 Customers w/ CRM with CEO Timo Rein

Timo Rein, CEO and co-founder of Pipedrive, a provider of sales CRM software that gives sales teams control over their selling processes. After spending $15,000 on a CRM for his own business that ended up being a total waste of money, Timo brought together a few engineering friends to create a better CRM solution for his own needs. This was the genesis of Pipe Tribe, which now has over 30,000 small business users worldwide and has reached $13.4 million in VC funding. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Turning Pro What CEO do you follow? – Stephen Curry and Gregg Popovich Favorite online tool? — Slack and Viber Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— "No, still trying." If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Take action. It is important to work hard first. Discover who I am and know where my energy flows." Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:47 – Nathan introduces Timo to the show 02:31 – It was in 2002 when Timo spent $15,000 on a business 02:41 – It turned out that the business wouldn't have much return 02:56 – Pipe Tribe helps small businesses around the world control their complex processes 03:23 – Pipe Tribe was founded in June 2010 and the product came out March 2011 03:30 – Current team size 03:48 – They have an office in Estonia and Manhattan 04:28 – Timo is based in California 04:50 – In 2010, revenue is zero 05:30 – 2015: total revenue 06:16 – Current ARR 06:30 – They are doing about a million dollars per month 06:48 – They have 30,000 paying customers 07:00 – Pipe Tribe's pricing 07:07 – They have 3 plans at the moment 07:25 – Average customers' pay per month 08:21 – They are doing cohort tracking 08:30 – Monthly customer churn 08:37 – Churn tends to be quite high 09:32 – The churn depends on the tool and business size 10:45 – CAC will depend on the company's growth 12:00 – 25% of new sign-ups are paying annually 12:28 – How do you drive the company? 12:45 – Timo and his co-founders built the company from the ground up 13:22 – They have an internal goal 13:33 – They raised $9 million from Series A 13:53 – Some of the money they raised was from seed investors 14:13 – Timo won't sell his business for $90 million or even $150 million 14:49 – Timo sees the company as a work undone 15:11 – "When you build a startup, it seems like you're building an airplane while you are on air" 16:22 – They have a revenue goal and customer goal 16:45 – Connect with Timo through his LinkedIn 18:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The world around us changes—the economy goes up and down. When you build a startup, it seems like you're building an airplane while you are on air. Take action. It is important to work hard first. Discover who you are and know where your energy flows.