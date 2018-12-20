



EP 480: YC Backed Polymail Raises $1M, hits 20k Users with CEO Brandon Foo

Brandon Foo, co-founder and CEO of Polymail (YC S16) – an email platform making businesses and companies more productive. Previously, he co-founded CTRL LA Collective, a co-working space in LA. He graduated from UCLA where he co-founded Bruin Entrepreneurs which is now the biggest entrepreneurship organization at UCLA. Listens as Brandon shares how he built Polymail and why entrepreneurs prefer it over Gmail. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Aaron Levie Favorite online tool? — Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— 7-8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Spend more time with side projects and less on school work" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:35 – Nathan introduces Brandon to the show 02:08 – Polymail is a super-powerful email platform designed for business users 02:18 – With just 1 app, you can do a lot with your email 02:37 – It is a complete stand-alone email client 03:15 – How are you convincing people to make the switch? 03:20 – Polymail supports multiple accounts 03:52 – People are looking for a complete product experience and Polymail has that 04:31 – A lot of features of Polymail are not in the regular Gmail 04:54 – Polymail started in 2015 05:02 – Launched a Mac prototype in December 2015 05:12 – There's a tremendous traction 05:38 – Brandon built a small community of people who were invited to try the app 05:48 – They have a Slack group so Brandon can get feedback on a daily basis 06:10 – When they officially launched Polymail, these people downloaded the app and left reviews 07:12 – Polymail is a free app at the moment 07:20 – Polymail pro is in the works but you can sign-up for it now 07:41 – Polymail pro has much more advanced features 08:00 – Over 20,000 daily active users of Polymail 08:12 – 150,000 total downloads and people who signed up 08:27 – Every time Polymail will release a new feature, they will email the whole list of people who signed up to get them engaged in using Polymail 08:52 – Brandon had raised around a million dollars 09:12 – Brandon used a convertible equity 09:24 – Team size of 5 09:48 – The goal for Polymail is to build the platform for external communication on top of email 10:08 – "Email is a critical product for business people so we saw the opportunity there" 11:23 – Polymail is not for a short-term outcome 12:00 – They just wrapped up their seed round 12:30 – They wrapped it up in September 2016 12:48 – Target people 12:56 – A lot of the users are solo entrepreneurs 13:45 – There's no significant changes with Gmail for the past 10 years 14:09 – Maybe because they make money from ad revenue and let Gmail be a generic email platform 14:40 – Find Brandon on Twiter 16:44 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: An update on a product can make non-active users use the product again. Consistent feedback from a group of customers can significantly improve the product. Spend more time with side projects and less on school work.