EP 477: 3,000 Employees, 30+ Years in Business for Medical Care And Peace of Mind with CEO Debbie Johnston

Debbie Johnston, recognized as Entrepreneur of Richmond and the founder of Care Advantage – a dynamic and compassionate care company that is devoted in giving back to the community. She's the author of The School of Heart Knocks. Listen as Debbie shares her inspiration in starting Care Advantage and her experience in Secret Millionaire. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Think and Grow Rich What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — Facebook Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Never If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Start your business earlier, you know more than you think." Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:54 – Nathan introduces Debbie to the show 03:10 – Adoption is close to Debbie's heart 03:28 – Care Advantage is a full service care company 03:54 – Care Advantage has a special care division 04:30 – Care Advantage is all over the country 04:50 – Payment for the services is by the hour 05:12 – Care Advantage reimbursed in the state they're in 05:44 – Care Advantage doesn't do a lot of Obamacare 06:40 – Debbie started years ago 06:47 – Debbie was running out-patients in a hospital 07:34 – Debbie first used Care Advantage to his brother-in-law and parents 09:05 – "We can't put a price on a peace of mind" 09:50 – Care Advantage has different price for each service 10:30 – Each office has 3-5 people 11:40 – Number of people Care Advantage has served is over 10,000 12:30 – The need of an RN will depend on the patient 12:49 – Some people want 24 hours of an RN a day 13:38 – Secret Millionaire picked Debbie 13:56 – Debbie likes the producer so she said yes 14:14 – "It was one of the hardest things I have done in my life" 14:40 – Debbie was proud after it was aired 14:51 – Debbie has worked with charities like Reach International 16:28 – "It's what we do that makes me happy, giving someone peace of mind makes me happy" 16:55 – Connect with Debbie through her Facebook and website 18:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Giving someone peace of mind can be a source of happiness. You can't put a price tag on perfect health care. Starting your business earlier could make more differences in the future. Resources Mentioned: DebbieJohnston.com – Debbie's website Facebook – Debbie's Facebook account Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives