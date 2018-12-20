



EP 476: NomadicMatt 1.6M Monthly Views, $400k Travel Insurance Sold Monthly with Matt Kepnes

Matt Kepnes of NomadicMatt.com, the man who went from everyday worker to travel writer. Matt grew up in Boston and he didn't take his first trip until he was 23—a cruise to Montreal. After he started a life as a young professional, he decided to travel the world, so he headed to Costa Rica in 2004, Taiwan in 2005, and never looked back. Listen as Matt talks about the success of his blog and how he grew it from a simple online journal. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Influence What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — N/A Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Value eating healthy" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Matt to the show 02:53 – Matt was working in administration 03:16 – Number of unique website users on average per month is 1.2 million 03:27 – Matt started the blog in 2008 after 14 months of traveling 03:50 – Matt built the blog as an online resume 04:17 – Matt is getting more visitors in 2010 04:29 – Matt wanted to write guidebooks so he made his blog a guidebook 04:56 – 2/3 of Matt's income comes from affiliates 05:30 – Matt's book is The Ultimate Guide to Travel Hacking 05:40 – Matt self-published the book 05:46 – Matt's book with a publisher is How to Travel the World on $ 50 a Day 05:53 – Matt is only getting royalties from the book 06:18 – Matt met the publisher in 2012 06:40 – How Matt negotiated with the publisher 07:51 – Sold around 50,000 to 60,000 copies 08:30 – Royalty percentage per book 09:50 – Matt shifted the blog from an online journal to a website generating money 10:44 – The affiliate offer page in the website are in the home page 11:35 – Average percentage people spend on travel insurance 12:10 – Matt sells 400-500 plan policies per month 12:45 – Other affiliates of Matt 13:21 – Matt is already with the affiliate for years 14:18 – Matt spent some of his time guest blogging 14:38 – Matt does 2-3 guest blogs per month 15:03 – Matt is always traveling 15:11 – Matt's email list size 15:54 – Matt has a team in different places 17:00 – Connect with Matt through his website, Twitter and Instagram 19:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Travel not only de-stresses you, it opens your eyes to global opportunities. Having affiliates is a good way to increase revenue. Eat healthy. You are what you eat.