Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 474: SharkTank No Deal, $6M Raised, $4.2M in 2015 Revenue, 10,000 Customers To Help Clean Up Your Online Image with Brandyourself CEO Patrick Ambron
Patrick Ambron, co-founder and CEO of BrandYourself.com, which helps people look better online. He’s an instructor at General Assembly and was included INC’s 30 under 30 list. Listen as Patrick talks about his experience on SharkTank and how it boosted his company’s revenue. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Made to Stick What CEO do you follow? –  Reed Hastings Favorite online tool? — X.AI Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “I wish that when I was building my business, I knew how important it was to have people who don’t have your strengths”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Patrick to the show 02:00 – Patrick got a $ 2 million deal on SharkTank but didn’t take it 02:11 – Patrick didn’t take the deal because they wanted 25% 02:30 – Patrick’s episode was aired 2 years ago and it was a good exposure 02:40 – Patrick did over $ 1 million in revenue while they were on SharkTank 03:10 – Patrick said No on-air 04:07 – BrandYourself provides software and services that helps someone look good online 04:28 – Users buy BrandYourself’s subscription 04:40 – User base is from college students to high level professional 04:55 – BrandYourself is a SaaS business 05:03 – Half of the revenue comes from professional customized services 05:10 – BrandYourself handles issues online that is affecting the customers’ livelihood 05:30 – 10,000 paying customers for software 05:35 – A few thousand paying customers for professional services 06:12 – $ 10,000 annual RPU for professional services 06:40 – MOR is $ 7,000 on the software 07:19 – $ 533,000 per month in revenue 07:35 – BrandYourself has advisors 08:30 – The professional services customers problems that BrandYourself is getting 09:10 – One example is an employee who was fired and ranting online 09:20 – One of the usual problem is what they call “You Shot Yourself in the Foot” 10:36 – BrandYourself was founded in 2009 10:40 – 2015 revenue 10:50 – Target for 2016 10:52 – BrandYourself has raised about $ 6 million recently 11:19 – Team size 11:28 – Team location 12:30 – Gross monthly customer churn 13:30 – Lifetime value 13:40 – Customer acquisition cost 13:45 – All of their leads are organic 15:30 – BrandYourself won’t theoretically spend for a customer 15:40 – BrandYourself do retargeting 15:56 – Paid acquisition is not a necessary channel for BrandYourself 16:31 – What if Reputation.com buys BrandYourself for $ 40 million, will you say yes? 16:40 – “That’s not the goal right now” 16:55 – “What we really want to do is help people prevent issues and be pro-active” 18:26 – Current valuation 18:58 – Connect with Patrick through his website and Twitter 21:20 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Find someone who can fill your gaps. Help people prevent issues and make them pro-active. Saying “No” on national TV can also be beneficial and increase your revenue.   Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal  for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal  developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages  – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel. BrandYourself.com– Patrick’s website @PatrickAmbron  – Patrick’s Twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.