EP 474: SharkTank No Deal, $6M Raised, $4.2M in 2015 Revenue, 10,000 Customers To Help Clean Up Your Online Image with Brandyourself CEO Patrick Ambron

Patrick Ambron, co-founder and CEO of BrandYourself.com, which helps people look better online. He’s an instructor at General Assembly and was included INC’s 30 under 30 list. Listen as Patrick talks about his experience on SharkTank and how it boosted his company’s revenue. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Made to Stick What CEO do you follow? – Reed Hastings Favorite online tool? — X.AI Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “I wish that when I was building my business, I knew how important it was to have people who don’t have your strengths” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Patrick to the show 02:00 – Patrick got a $ 2 million deal on SharkTank but didn’t take it 02:11 – Patrick didn’t take the deal because they wanted 25% 02:30 – Patrick’s episode was aired 2 years ago and it was a good exposure 02:40 – Patrick did over $ 1 million in revenue while they were on SharkTank 03:10 – Patrick said No on-air 04:07 – BrandYourself provides software and services that helps someone look good online 04:28 – Users buy BrandYourself’s subscription 04:40 – User base is from college students to high level professional 04:55 – BrandYourself is a SaaS business 05:03 – Half of the revenue comes from professional customized services 05:10 – BrandYourself handles issues online that is affecting the customers’ livelihood 05:30 – 10,000 paying customers for software 05:35 – A few thousand paying customers for professional services 06:12 – $ 10,000 annual RPU for professional services 06:40 – MOR is $ 7,000 on the software 07:19 – $ 533,000 per month in revenue 07:35 – BrandYourself has advisors 08:30 – The professional services customers problems that BrandYourself is getting 09:10 – One example is an employee who was fired and ranting online 09:20 – One of the usual problem is what they call “You Shot Yourself in the Foot” 10:36 – BrandYourself was founded in 2009 10:40 – 2015 revenue 10:50 – Target for 2016 10:52 – BrandYourself has raised about $ 6 million recently 11:19 – Team size 11:28 – Team location 12:30 – Gross monthly customer churn 13:30 – Lifetime value 13:40 – Customer acquisition cost 13:45 – All of their leads are organic 15:30 – BrandYourself won’t theoretically spend for a customer 15:40 – BrandYourself do retargeting 15:56 – Paid acquisition is not a necessary channel for BrandYourself 16:31 – What if Reputation.com buys BrandYourself for $ 40 million, will you say yes? 16:40 – “That’s not the goal right now” 16:55 – “What we really want to do is help people prevent issues and be pro-active” 18:26 – Current valuation 18:58 – Connect with Patrick through his website and Twitter 21:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find someone who can fill your gaps. Help people prevent issues and make them pro-active. Saying “No” on national TV can also be beneficial and increase your revenue. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel. BrandYourself.com– Patrick’s website @PatrickAmbron – Patrick’s Twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives