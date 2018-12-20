



The Top

EP 472: $65k Crowdfunded on Angel List and 75,000 Pre-Launch Email With Youngry CEO Ash Kumra

Ash Kumra, an award-winning entrepreneur, author, public speaker, and talk show host recognized twice by the White House as an entrepreneur making an impact. Listen as Ash shares how he runs Youngry, a media company he co-founded that informs, inspires, and elevates young and hungry minded entrepreneurs to thrive. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Inside Steve’s Brain What CEO do you follow? – Mark Benioff Favorite online tool? — Lead.com Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “To not be worried about other people’s things” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:44 – Nathan introduces Ash to the show 02:10 – Youngry is an entrepreneur media company 02:27 – Youngry provides helpful information from successful entrepreneurs 02:38 – Youngry’s business model provides e-commerce product 03:40 – Youngry provides a community for early stage entrepreneurs to get the best content to help them thrive 05:04 – Ash and his team decided to launch Youngry with an equity crowd funding 05:12 – The new law stating that both credited and uncredited can invest in a deal 05:27 – Difference of credited and uncredited 05:48 – Worked with AngelList 05:53 – AngelList launched an equity crowd funding called Republic 06:15 – Republic.co 06:40 – Minimum amount to invest is $ 10 06:50 – Minimum goal to hit is $ 50,000 06:55 – Youngry hits $ 65,920 07:00 – Crowd safe is a form of a safe note 08:25 – What if people want to donate but think that valuation is crap? 08:30 – “It is not a donation but an actual investment” 08:45 – Questions about crowd funding should go to the crowd forum 09:08 – Youngry made a $ 2 million value 10:00 – Ash and his partner had $ 50,000 as a side money 10:30 – Youngry already made $ 65,000 revenue 11:00 – Youngry is various focus 11:23 – Influence remarking as an e-commerce marking 11:28 – Bigger brands see the value of audience that Youngry is generating 11:32 – In 60 days, Youngry generated 50,000-75,000 audience 12:05 – The crowd funding campaign helped Youngry get fraction from the larger brands 12:28 – Youngry’s event sponsorship 13:15 – Launch date of Youngry is December 1 2016 13:30 – Connect with Ash through Ash@Youngry.com 15:38 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Equity crowdfunding can be beneficial to both startups and investors. Study and learn the process before investing – even the legal matters. Mind your own business. Don’t worry too much about other people’s problems. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Drip – Nathan uses Drip’s email automation platform and visual campaign builder to build his sales funnel. Ash@Youngry.com – Ash’s email address Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives