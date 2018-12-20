



EP 471: He Just Exited, Now Landds $500k Customer for New Content AI Business ComnPlus with CEO Karan Chaudhry

Karan Chaudhry, a serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CPO of Comnplus, a company building advanced machine learning based personalization and recommendation engine focused on online digital content industry. He received his MS from Stanford University and is an active mentor and advisor at StartX, advising entrepreneurs on topics like fundraising, team building, data product management and product marketing. Prior to Comnplus, Karan was the co-founder and CEO of DropThought, a machine learning based instant feedback and text platform for voice over applications. Listen as Karan explains how DropThought was acquired last year and how he started Comnplus. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Steve Jobs What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Take risk. Failures are highly over-rated. It just makes us stronger" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:44 – Nathan introduces Karan to the show 02:35 – DropThought was acquired last year 02:43 – DropThought is doing feedback-based analytics 02:58 – Karan raised a couple of rounds for DropThought 03:10 – DropThought was acquired by Bahwan CyberTek 03:22 – Karan was in the process of fundraising for DropThought when Bahwan CyberTek approached him 03:50 – There were other companies who want to acquire DropThought 04:33 – Valuation of DropThought 05:24 – Team size for DropThought is 15-20 05:35 – Comnplus is taking the machine analytic context to the content industry 05:50 – Companies find it difficult to recommend similar content to their customers 06:30 – Comnplus is only 3-4 months old 06:42 – TVF funded Karan $ 500,000 to start Comnplus 07:09 – Comnplus is creating clusters of users with similar habits for TVF 07:28 – Comnplus handles marketing and contact targeted users 07:48 – Comnplus reaches out to users with customize recommendations 08:35 – Comnplus market is the large content providers 08:58 – Comnplus price point 09:15 – Comnplus is currently bootstrapped 09:50 – Comnplus has a small but qualified team 10:35 – Karan is willing to spend 50-70% of revenue for customer acquisition 11:35 – Target RPU is $ 500,000 12:15 – Comnplus is currently not fundraising and TVF as their only client 12:43 – Biggest competitors are Rich Relevance and Gravity R&D 13:48 – Get in touch with Karan through his email 15:28 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find the right people and they will acquire your business. It's about quality and not quantity. You can never "lose". Karan@Comnplus.com – Karan's email address