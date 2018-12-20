



EP 470: How He Got 10,000 Interested In Product Before Launch with Scorely CEO Shawn Porat

Shawn Porat, founder of Scorely, Judgment Marketplace and Fortune Cookie Advertising. He's a VP at Mark Echo Enterprise and a contributor to Forbes, Time, and Money Magazine among others. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — N/A Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Never If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Work with others and meet as many entrepreneurs as you can" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:53 – Nathan introduces Shawn to the show 02:17 – Scorely is a business credit bureau 02:23 – Started 6 months ago 02:35 – Shawn is trying to get more small businesses in the platform for free 02:53 – Subscription plans 03:15 – Scorely is currently on pre-revenue and will launch in 3 weeks 03:25 – 10,300 people in their launch list 03:48 – The idea of Scorely started 3 months ago 03:54 – They've partnered with different government agencies and businesses 04:25 – The chamber of commerce 04:30 – The members have been informed they can get access to business reports through email blast 05:11 – Scorely is the first in the industry 05:25 – Scorely charges between $ 120 to $ 200 per report 06:04 – Scorely focuses on small businesses 06:10 – Recovery of Judgement's credit report 07:25 – Some companies charges small businesses too much for credit reports 07:45 – They are now free as they want more small businesses to learn about Scorely 08:06 – Small businesses want credit reports because of a lot of reasons 08:08 – Small businesses need loans 09:00 – Scorely can recommend small businesses to banks 09:15 – Goal is to get a loan with the smallest interest 09:30 – Shawn telling Nathan how Scorely works in Nathan's business scenario 10:28 – Shawn gets 1% - 5% from the loans 10:52 – Number of business loans made yearly in the USA 11:45 – Shawn is still learning a lot 12:20 – Judgment Marketplace 13:48 – Scorely raised $ 250,000 14:05 – Team size 14:30 – Toptal as a freelancing site for developers 15:48 – Connect with Shawn through his website 18:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: You can't do everything alone. Bring your ideas to life. Make a good action plan in starting a business.