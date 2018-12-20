



EP 468: $6M in 2015 Revenue With Health and Wellness Infoproduct with CEO Craig Ballantyne

Craig Ballantyne, a productivity and a success transformation coach and the author of The Perfect Day Formula: How to Own the Day and Control Your Life. He's been a contributor to men's health magazines since 2000 and in 2001, he created a home popular work out program, Turbulence Training. Listen as Craig tells us how he overcome his anxieties using the 5 pillars of transformation and how he managed to make his users stay. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Rockefellar Habits What CEO do you follow? – Matt Smith Favorite online tool? — N/A Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "I should stop drinking before I'm 30 years old" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:54 – Nathan introduces Craig to the show 02:43 – Craig uses the 5 pillars of success 03:06 – Craig started in the fitness industry in 1999 and he started selling Turbulence Training online 03:19 – In 2011, Craig bought the business, Early to Rise, a success wealth building newsletter 03:31 – They have 100,000 email list for Early to Rise and 120,000 for fitness 03:38 – Early to Rise did $ 6 million in 2015 04:27 – The Perfect Day Formula is their best-seller 04:45 – They have Early to rise University where online courses are 05:00 – PerfectDayFormula.com 05:05 – It was launched in January 2016 05:18 – 35,000 purchases at the moment 05:21 – They have their email list, affiliate email and Facebook ads for marketing 05:30 – Price point is $ 200 05:46 – Only a small portion of customers came from the affiliate email 06:00 – Customers receive a box full of materials when they purchase 06:31 – The cost of produce is $ 21 07:02 – They are not making a lot from paid advertising 07:43 – Craig is finding a way to send traffic on Facebook to an offer that works to prevent crashed after the launch 08:30 – $ 100,000 MRR mostly from the fitness stuff 08:35 - $ 7 price point on monthly fee 09:12 – People stick with them for at least 3 months 10:44 – People want results 11:26 – The usage pay wall 12:20 – What the user will get from the course 12:23 – There's a template to change your bad habits 12:40 – They will help the user create a vision 12:50 – One of the pillars is plan and prepare 13:25 – Craig has a video of walkthrough on what they can get in the kit 13:56 – Goal in 2016 14:11 – Tools that Craig uses for his website 14:30 – Tools that Craig uses to run his business 14:43 – Team size 14:59 – Follow Craig on Twitter and LinkedIn 17:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Show people results. Show them how to consume a product to get the results. Having an email list of the target market can boost your revenue tremendously. Be healthy. Cliché as it sounds, health is wealth.