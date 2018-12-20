



EP: 465: 120,000 Customers, About $200k MRR, $10M 2017 ARR Goal with RocketReach.co CEO Amit Shanbhag

Amit Shanbhag, co-founder of RocketReach.co, a company that allows users to lookup email addresses, phones, social links, etc. for over 250 million professionals worldwide. Amit bootstrapped to RocketReach from zero to over a hundred thousand customers including Apple, Google, and Morgan Stanley to name a few. He has more than a dozen patents and started his professional life writing code for geo-stationary satellites. He loves open water swimming, watching cricket, and spending time with his 4-year old son. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:53 – Nathan introduces Amit to the show 02:33 – RocketReach is a sales management tool 02:54 – RocketReach was founded in 2015 03:03 – Amit and his co-founder used to work for a SaaS business 03:15 – They tried to get information from www.data.com for user acquisition 03:25 – They realized that the data is 85% inaccurate 03:31 – They tried different tools 04:25 – Team size 04:40 – Completely bootstrapped 04:51 – They tried to raise a small round 05:18 – Went to institution investors 05:27 – The terms were not profitable 05:40 – Amit stopped fund-raising after 6 months 05:58 – They had 10,000 customers in March 06:40 – Companies that are the competition 07:35 – RocketReach is SaaS and has monthly subscription 07:40 – Plans are $ 49, $ 99 and $ 299 07:46 – Salespeople and recruiters are the biggest user base 08:30 – Most of the users are from the $ 99 plan 09:10 – MRR 09:40 – They were doing a lot of outbound in January 10:04 – Most of their users now are from SEO 11:18 – Customers who buy access to RocketReach API 11:38 – They are considered as competition 12:29 – First year revenue 12:45 – Total of $ 15 from October 2015 to December 2015 13:02 – March 2016 is when the growth started 13:40 – Did a deal with 500 startups companies 14:40 – Gross monthly churn 16:40 – Lifetime value 17:17 – Company expenses 18:09 – The quality of data that RocketReach has sets them apart from their competitors 18:30 – Comparison of RocketReach and Email Hunter 19:50 – Goal for 2016 20:53 – Decent offer in the SaaS space 21:15 – 2-digit percentage average monthly customer growth 22:15 – Connect with Amit through his website and Twitter 3 Key Points: First year revenue is not always what you're expecting. Improve your product to the point it makes your competitors, your customers. Live for the moment and enjoy what you have.