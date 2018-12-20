



The Top

EP 464: $1.7M In Book Sales After Being Dead for 6 Minutes

Hal Elrod, a husband, father ,and the best-selling author of 8 books including one of the best self-published book of all time, The Miracle Morning, which sold over 200,000 copies and has been translated into 21 languages. He is an entrepreneur and international keynote speaker, podcaster, and co-creator of best blueprint ever life experience. Listen as Hal talks about his life after a car crash and how it paved his future. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Love is the Killer App What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Hoffman Favorite online tool? — Five Minute Journal iOS App Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Have patience” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:53 – Nathan introduces Hal to the show 02:30 – The Miracle Morning now has 240,00 copies sold 02:40 – It was published in 2012 03:00 – When Hal was 20, he was the top sales agent for a kitchen knife company 03:25 – Hal was in car accident on his way home and broke 11 bones 03:36 – Hal was pronounced dead for 6 minutes and in a coma for 6 days 04:00 – Three months after the crash, Hal was told by the doctor the unexplainable – that he can walk again 04:45 – Some people go through traumatic experiences to learn a lesson and share it to other people 05:11 – “Don’t make the same mistakes. Learn from other people’s action and learn from it” 05:28 – “Accept all things that you can’t change while you focus on what you can” 06:26 – Hal’s sister died when he was 8 years old 06:46 – After a few months, Hal’s mother created a support group to help parents cope with a child loss 06:55 – You can use adversity. Turn it into an advantage by finding a way to make it benefit other people 07:30 – Hal conditions himself for the 5-minute rule 07:58 – Why is The Miracle Morning, the best self-published book 08:02 – It changes behavior 08:40 – It adds value to your life and changes your daily life 09:43 – Ask yourself “how can I take this and turn into a daily ritual” 10:47 – Give the readers a quick win 11:30 – The 30-day challenge in the book 12:15 – Hal is coaching people to get an accountability partner 13:30 – Hal thought he could go to a traditional publisher 13:43 – The Miracle Morning is not a title. It is the practice that Hal made in his life since 2008 14:32 – Hal learned that self-publishing for authors is (99% of the time) the way to go 15:09 – Hal had an email list for publishing 15:54 – Hal sold 7000 copies in the first month 16:53 – Hal is averaging 10,000 copies every month 17:12 – Hal is charging $ 25,000 (+ travel) for speaking events 17:36 – Hal did an audiobook and it was worth-it 17:45 – Hal had no ghost writers and co-author 17:51 – Hal didn’t spend on advertising for the first 3 months 17:59 – Hal got his first 100 sales through pre-selling to his personal network with additional offers 19:45 – The sales of the other books of Hal is only a fraction of his original 20:15 – Get in touch with Hal through his website and Twitter 22:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don’t make the same mistakes. Learn from other people’s actions. Self-publishing is the way to go. You can turn adversity into advantage. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. @halelrod – Hal’s Twitter handle MiracleMorning.com – Hal’s website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives