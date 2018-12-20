Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 464: $1.7M In Book Sales After Being Dead for 6 Minutes
Hal Elrod, a husband, father ,and the best-selling author of 8 books including one of the best self-published book of all time, The Miracle Morning, which sold over 200,000 copies and has been translated into 21 languages. He is an entrepreneur and international keynote speaker, podcaster, and co-creator of best blueprint ever life experience. Listen as Hal talks about his life after a car crash and how it paved his future.  Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Love is the Killer App What CEO do you follow? –  Jeff Hoffman Favorite online tool? — Five Minute Journal iOS App Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Have patience”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:53 – Nathan introduces Hal to the show 02:30 – The Miracle Morning now has 240,00 copies sold 02:40 – It was published in 2012 03:00 – When Hal was 20, he was the top sales agent for a kitchen knife company 03:25 – Hal was in car accident on his way home and broke 11 bones 03:36 – Hal was pronounced dead for 6 minutes and in a coma for 6 days 04:00 – Three months after the crash, Hal was told by the doctor the unexplainable – that he can walk again 04:45 – Some people go through traumatic experiences to learn a lesson and share it to other people 05:11 – “Don’t make the same mistakes. Learn from other people’s action and learn from it” 05:28 – “Accept all things that you can’t change while you focus on what you can” 06:26 – Hal’s sister died when he was 8 years old 06:46 – After a few months, Hal’s mother created a support group to help parents cope with a child loss 06:55 – You can use adversity. Turn it into an advantage by finding a way to make it benefit other people 07:30 – Hal conditions himself for the 5-minute rule 07:58 – Why is The Miracle Morning, the best self-published book 08:02 – It changes behavior 08:40 – It adds value to your life and changes your daily life 09:43 – Ask yourself “how can I take this and turn into a daily ritual” 10:47 – Give the readers a quick win 11:30 – The 30-day challenge in the book 12:15 – Hal is coaching people to get an accountability partner 13:30 – Hal thought he could go to a traditional publisher 13:43 – The Miracle Morning is not a title. It is the practice that Hal made in his life since 2008 14:32 – Hal learned that self-publishing  for authors is (99% of the time) the way to go 15:09 – Hal had an email list for publishing 15:54 – Hal sold 7000 copies in the first month 16:53 – Hal is averaging 10,000 copies every month 17:12 – Hal is charging $ 25,000 (+ travel) for speaking events 17:36 – Hal did an audiobook and it was worth-it 17:45 – Hal had no ghost writers and co-author 17:51 – Hal didn’t spend on advertising for the first 3 months 17:59 – Hal got his first 100 sales through pre-selling to his personal network with additional offers 19:45 – The sales of the other books of Hal is only a fraction of his original 20:15 – Get in touch with Hal through his website and Twitter 22:25 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Don’t make the same mistakes. Learn from other people’s actions. Self-publishing is the way to go. You can turn adversity into advantage.   Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal  for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal  developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages  – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. @halelrod – Hal’s Twitter handle MiracleMorning.com – Hal’s website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.