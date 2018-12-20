



The Top

EP 463: Close.io More Than $200k MRR, 500 Customers, $400 ARPU with CEO Steli Efti Who Wont Sell for $40M

Steli Efti, CEO and founder of Close.io. Listen as Steli talks about how he uses sales and communication to his company's advantage and why he won't disclose their churn rate—his answer WILL surprise you. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Paypal Wars What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Evernote Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I knew how to manage my own emotions and focus on consistency" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:23 – Nathan introduces Steli to the show 01:52 – Steli's entrepreneurial power is in sales and communication 02:02 – Close.io is Steli's biggest success 02:15 – There are less than 20 people in the team 02:21 – Steli is competing with massive organizations 02:40 – They launched their first product in 2013 02:56 – First year revenue is $ 200,000 03:10 – They started as a services business 04:08 – There's a common pattern with SaaS companies building product 04:45 – Close.io is a CRM 04:55 – Focused on inside sales team 05:12 – Paid monthly 05:26 – RPU 05:58 – The average per month is $ 400 to $ 500 07:01 – Total number of customers is between 500 and 5000 07:54 – They are self-funded but they did raised for the business 08:45 – CAP table 09:29 – Raised a little after graduating 10.08 – They raised $ 1 million 10:32 – They are not currently in any acquisition talks and not raising capital 11:09 – They have all the funds they need 11:35 – There are 2 co-founders 12:00 – Monthly gross churn is horrible 12:26 – "Every customer we are losing is a tragedy" 12:50 – They don't share churn numbers 13:11 – Their sales tactics 13:41 – When they launched Close.io, it doesn't have any record in it 14:15 – People will buy the product even if it's not sufficient 14:54 – They are now doing a ton of blog posts, public speaking, etc 16:20 – Consistently improve your product 17:22 – Fully-weighted CAC 17:55 – "The most important thing in trying new channels is to determine what a success and failure looks like" 19:30 – Steli won't accept sample acquisition offer 21:00 – Connect with Steli through his blog and Twitter 22:30 – Steli's podcast has thousands of followers 23:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you have the solution to your customer's problem, they will stay longer. Plan your failure scenarios. Know what to do when you succeed AND fail. Every business is different. The value of your business is determined by what the market is willing to pay for it, and what you're able to create in terms of market demand.