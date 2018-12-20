



The Top

EP 460: One Man Agency Does $500k Recommending Health Plans with Michael Chapman

Mike Chapman, an author, speaker and subject-matter expert for both healthcare and insurance matters. Listen as Mike talks about helping self-employed and small business owners take control of their health. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Approach What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Acuity Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20-year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Make the leap—start a business earlier.” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Mike to the show 02:10 – Why people should listen to Mike? 02:25 – “There are so many basic things that people can do that will save money and provide better options for healthcare” 02:37 – Mike is a consultant for small businesses and individuals. He’s also a broker 03:13 – Total revenue in 2015 is under $ 1 million 03:38 – Sometimes, Mike will hire people, depending on the season 04:04 – Average annual net profit 04:45 – Mike has been in the business for 15 years 04:54 – First year revenue 05:20 – Mike is a marketing guy 05:34 – Mike used to do SEO for insurance 06:13 – Goal for 2016 revenue 06:36 – How Mike gets paid 07:01 – Mike gets paid directly from his recommendation 07:43 – Mike recommends Nathan alternatives for healthcare providers 07:54 – Consider a small group plan or business plan 08:24 – A short term plan can get coverage for you 08:50 – Why do you get penalize for not having health plan? 08:53 – Part of Obamacare 10:02 – Mike would get 3% - 6% per plan 10:47 – September expenses 11:00 – Marketing expenses 11:30 – Mike had signed-up hundreds to thousands of people 11:40 – Mike is based in Texas 11:58 – Mike does speaking to increase his network 12:03 – Email and web marketing 12:20 – Mike has about 6,000 subscribers 12:40 – Connect with Mike through his Facebook and website 14:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: You can save money and have better healthcare—it just takes planning and discipline. Entrepreneurship is the avenue to fulfilment. You can hit two birds with one stone – maximize your resources and network. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Facebook – Mike’s Facebook account TheMedicalInsuranceExchange.com – Mike’s website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives