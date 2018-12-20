



EP 459: Magically Make Paper Dissappear with $2m/yr Company Amipaperless CEO George Bandarian

George Bandarian II, CEO and President of AMI – The Paperless Company. He has a mission of eliminating paper and a vision for simplifying work for companies such as SpaceX, Walt Disney, MBC Universal, schools and colleges. Listen as George explains their unique culture and what he and his team are working on to disrupt the document management industry. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Bold What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Headspace and Calm Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Fail fast, fail often, and fail forward" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan introduces George to the show 01:58 – "In this day and age, there shouldn't be any paper documents" 02:20 – It is senseless to route documents from desk to desk 02:43 – They automate business processes and digitize the paperwork 03:28 – The price will depend on what the client wants them to do 03:40 – Provide full-service solution 04:22 – "It feels like we're handing them a new car key" 04:38 – They're an agency 04:50 – Product range is from $ 10,000 to $ 400,000 05:35 – Number of unique customers 05:50 – Team size is 25 05:59 – It should be 40 by the end of 2016 06:05 – The breakdown of work 06:20 – They have BPO service who does organic services 06:47 – Are you trying to build robots? 07:10 – George's father founded the company in 1968 07:28 – When George's father passes, his mother took the business over 07:36 – George went to ULC and finished early 08:10 – They started as micro-fund company but have gone through iterations 08:23 – First year revenue in '68 08:33 – 2015 revenue 08:42 – They might end at $ 2.5 million this year 09:08 – George's passion is in software and SaaS companies 09:21 – Some companies got bloated and expensive 09:43 – "We think that it is always a good time to think what customers really care about" 09:54 – They have a 45-day implementation guarantee 09:58 – Their number one core value is "follow the light" 10:50 – Working life as a bootstrapped business 11:08 – They've been profitable for decades and never had to raise funds 11:25 – Help people achieve breakthroughs 11:46 – Connect with George through his email at george@amipaperless.com 12:47 – George's focus on the business 13:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Go with your passion. Fail fast, fail often, and fail forward Technology is always changing—adapt to the change and stay ahead of the curve.