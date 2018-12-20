



EP 458: 1200 Pay Her $47/Mo, Will do $2M This Year with Boom Social CEO Kim Garst

Kim Garst, CEO of Boomsocial. She’s also best Selling author of Will the Real You Please Stand Up, Show Up, Be Authentic and Prosper in Social Media. She’s internationally recognized and regularly contributes to www.Entrepreneur.com Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Lean In What CEO do you follow? – Sheryl Sandberg Favorite online tool? — Slack, Canva and Buzzsomo Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “I would tell myself to become an entrepreneur” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Kim to the show 02:57 – Kim was earning $ 3,000 per month 03:32 – As of the moment, they are generating $ 56,494 a month 03:50 – Kim asked her staff about the numbers before the interview 04:17 – www.KimGarst.com – where her new product is 04:43 – Focus on how you can truly make money from social media 05:20 – Kim runs a 3-lane, 3-stage sales funnel 05:28 – 3 different premiums 06:10 – Starts with a free offer then a mini course 06:50 – In just an hour, they can learn something and implement it in their business 07:24 – “We try to over deliver and give great content” 07:58 – About 11.2% of the people who take the free offer took the $ 9 upsell 08:07 – 70% take the free trial directly and the 30% will eventually take the 3-stage series 08:45 – Three landing pages and their conversions 09:57 – Kim explaining the process of landing pages conversion 10:03 – People don’t immediately go to the $ 1 trial, they download the premium first 10:09 – First upsell is the mini-course 12:44 – The landing page that converts 40% 13:50 – 10% take the membership trial 15:00 – 30% monthly churn 15:15 – Customer value is $ 263 15:22 – Customer acquisition cost 15:25 – ROI 15:30 – Spent on Facebook ads 15:55 – 18% of profit is organic 16:16 – You can get traffic for free from social media 16:38 – Been using Facebook ads for quite a few months 17:00 – Average opening cut-through rate 17:12 – Open rate used to be 18-20% but right now it is 15-17% 17:25 – “I’m always wanting more” 18:20 – 2015 Boomsocial’s total revenue 19:30 – Connect with Kim through her website and Boomsocial.com 21:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: People will come back to you if you have good content. Increasing traffic through organic campaigns is free and effective. Don’t be content—always find ways to improve. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Boomsocial.com – Kim’s business website KimGarst.com – Kim’s personal website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives