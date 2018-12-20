



The Top

EP 457: 4000+ Units Sold Teaching Kids How To Code, $2m+ Raised with Piper

Tommy Gibbons, a former employee of both Goldman Sachs and Fundera. Listen to learn how Tommy met his Princeton bosses, and how he used those connections to get into Piper. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Mark Pavlyukovskyy – his boss Favorite online tool? — Zapier Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20-year-old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “I wish I knew how I could” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan introduces Tommy to the show 01:41 – Piper is a guide for kids ages 8 – 12 to build their first computer 02:02 – Apple’s co-founder review on Piper 02:16 – Piper has more than 4,000 customers since launching last year 02:28 – Looking into subscription plans in the future 02:45 – Piper was launched in Kickstarter in June 2015 03:10 – Sold their first product in December 2015 03:20 – They had craigslist posters 03:40 – Title of craigslist poster was “Workers needed for packing of children’s toys in Long Beach” 04:23 – Total funding raised is $ 2.3 million 04:47 – Tommy does customer service, retail partnership and ran all school app design 05:10 – Tommy has an equity In Piper 05:40 – Piper has 3 founders 06:20 – Tommy’s approach to Mark regarding his interest in Piper 06:55 – Tommy told Mark about how he can be an advantage to the company 07:30 – Tommy was working for free for a couple of months 09:00 – The Piper question 09:30 – Cost of goods sold 09:45 – Gross margin 10:00 – Reselling 10:23 – Reseller’s price and markup 10:36 – Facebook Ad 11:00 – Reorder rate 11:30 – They are now focusing on the development of Piper computers 11:52 – Revenue goal for 2016 12:00 – Big expectations for Christmas 12:15 – Order baseline 12:55 – Baseline now per month 13:32 – They will be very happy with 8,000 units sold 13:54 – Connect with Tommy through Playpiper.com 14:55 – They do retargeting 15:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don’t just tell your future boss how you can be an asset to the company – show them what you can really do. Because businesses start small, there’s always room to grow. Your degree doesn’t define your future. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. Playpiper.com – Tommy’s company website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives