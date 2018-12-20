



The Top

Ep 456: $700k Agency Enters Group Coaching Space. Why? With CEO AriMirza

Ali Mirza, used to sell personal insurance door to door in Canada before getting fired and electing to venture out on his own. Listen to learn how he transformed his floundering sales career into a winner that he now sells to other companies. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – How to Win Friends and Influence People What CEO do you follow? – Henry Ford Favorite online tool? — Mixmax Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Stop being so afraid and just go do it. Work hard and smart.” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Ali to the show 02:06 – Ali build sales processes for mid-market companies 02:22 – Ali charged based on the work that he has to do 02:40 – His program ranges starts at $ 20-25,000 to $ 130,000 03:00 – Typical retainers 03:43 – HH Land Developments as a client 03:53 – Didn’t pay retainers 04:20 – Ali has 4 employees 04:33 – Ali’s business was founded in 2011 04:42 – First year revenue 05:25 – Total 2015 revenue 05:35 – 2016 target revenue 05:58 – They are back on startup level now 06:20 – Number of customers at the moment is 5 – 6 06:45 – Ali wants to be a consulting space 07:17 – Why would people choose Ali? 08:20 – “It doesn’t matter what you’re selling. What matters is what your client is buying” 08:41 – Need to figure out what the client exactly need 09:24 – Ali is launching a new business 10:30 – Building an online platform where we can do Monday morning meetings 11:27 – Is a webinar based hosting a sales meeting 12:45 – People will pay Ali a subscription fee to meet him in Monday morning meetings 12:50 – Will be launched in Canada in January 13:00 – First year goal 13:33 – Net margin in consulting business 14:17 – “In the long term, I may have thousands of people in Monday morning meeting” 14:45 – Reach Ali through RoseGardenConsulting.com 16:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Take your failures and turn them into inspiration. Be your own self. Adjust to your client’s needs and don’t just stick with what you can offer. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Assistant.to – The site Nathan uses to book meetings with one email. RoseGardenConsulting.com – Ali’s website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives