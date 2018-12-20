



EP 455: Exited in 2013, Now Moving From "Job" To Startup CEO Again. How? with Ariel Camus

Ariel Camus, a product builder, 500 startups alumni and the CEO and Founder of TouristEye, acquired by Lonely Planet in 2013. Today, Ariel is building a new education system called HackerPath that utilizes collaboration between peers and bots. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Founders at Work What CEO do you follow? – Favorite online tool? — Google Apps Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Relax, you're doing well. Have more fun" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:12 – Nathan introduces Ariel to the show 01:35 – TouristEye is Ariel's first company and exited it in 2013 01:45 – TouristEye is a travel guide for mobile devices with all information offline 02:03 – Revenue is from referral fees and premium features in application 02:24 – Raised funding for TouristEye 02:55 – Acquisition price of Lonely Planet 03:18 – Why did you sell TouristEye? 04:50 – Ariel was 26 when he sold TouristEye 05:00 – Ariel joined Lonely Planet after selling TouristEye 06:00 – Ariel is starting a new project related to teaching 06:30 – Building a new platform online 06:46 – The project is called HackerPath 07:04 – Still in the process of building the database 07:18 – Goal is to make it open to everyone 07:37 – Recruiters are charging companies a 20% fee 07:53 – Currently pre-revenue 08:20 – No retainers for TouristEye 09:00 – "Do something you really love. Don't waste time and just do it" 09:24 – Ariel and his friends talk about ideas and how to make to make it happen 10:00 – What salary would be giving up should you decide to quit completely? 10:12 – A 6-digit salary 10:35 – "I can start a new business and pay developers to help me" 11:04 – Most of the money that were spent so far was for an experiment that was launched last week called Coderoulette 11:25 – Did it to validate the interest 11:33 – Did well on the launched 11:45 – Used existing technologies 12:00 – Put in $ 10-15,000 for the project 12:19 – Connect with Ariel through Twitter 13:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Do something you really love. Don't waste time and just do it. Selling a business is a crucial choice – make sure you won't regret it. Relax and have more fun.