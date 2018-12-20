



The Top

EP 454: $6.9M Movie Tickets Sold In Discount Marketplace DealFlicks with CEO Sean Wycliffe

Sean Wycliffe, CEO of Dealflicks – a company that helps movie theaters move tickets at discount prices. Listen as Sean breaks down how he uses affiliate-driven system to drive a $ 240,000 per month business. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Laws of Leadership What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Definitely If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Wish I would have got to real estate earlier" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Sean to the show 02:10 – What is Dealflicks and how it makes money? 02:15 – Dealflicks is partnered directly with movie theaters 02:27 – Currently all over the country 02:47 – Number of ticket moving per month 03:20 – Average ticket price 03:45 – 70,000 tickets per month and 70,000 from concessionaires 04:05 – 2 tickets per transaction 04:16 – Average order value is around $ 13 04:25 – People buy them as gift cards 04:44 – The $ 13 can be for a ticket and a concession 05:05 – Marketplace 05:13 – Movie theaters are allowed to have inventories in the platform 05:24 – Sellers are the theaters; buyers are the movie-goers 05:31 – There's around 800 movie theaters and 6000 screens on the platform 06:02 – Number of unique buyers since the Dealflicks started 06:41 – Dealflicks was launched in 2012 06:48 – First year revenue 07:17 – Dealflicks takes a pre-arranged percentage per ticket sold on the platform 07:36 – An average of around 15% 07:58 – Gross margin 08:30 – Current team size 08:40 – 8 full-time employees 09:21 – Raised $2.9 million and opened up a bridge net recently 09:58 – Aiming on getting Series A next year 10:20 – They're willing to take investors 10:27 - "If you're a startup, you can always raise money but it's not always necessary" 11:07 – Dealflicks is making $ 50,000 per month 11:24 – No other expenses 11:30 – In July, they crossed over $ 480,000 for revenue 11:50 – Spending more on marketing and team 12:13 – Valuation of the company 13:45 – They recently expanded internationally 14:18 – It's a big proof point 14:43 – 2015 total transaction volume 16:16 – 2016 growth goal 16:36 – Number of unique buyers per month 17:40 – Reach Sean through Twitter and Facebook 19:50 - The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you're a startup, you can always raise money but it's not always necessary. Aim for a healthy growth. There's no age limit in entrepreneurship – you can start as early as you want.