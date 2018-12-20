Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 453: $2M Agency Helps Brands Raise Capital, IPO, Sell, with ROIworks CEO George Revutsky
George Revutsky, CMO for Soothe – the world’s largest on-demand massage service. He’s also the CEO of ROIworks – a growth agency that runs growth and build growth agency teams for funded startup and Fortune 1000 companies like Headspace, TriNet and Original Stitch just to name a few. Listen as George talks about how he generated double digit revenue for Soothe in straight 11 months. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Don’t Make Me Think What CEO do you follow? – Aaron Levie Favorite online tool? — Optimizely and Hotjar Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Knew the value of moderated user testing and customer development when founding companies or evaluating product”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan introduces George to the show 01:48 – ROIworks started as an agency 10 years ago 02:12 – Used digital tools such as aid acquisition, A/B testing etc. for a series of experiment 02:40 – Typically, they would make some kind of retainer 03:15 – They used to have 3-6 months contract 03:40 – Shifted to monthly 03:51 – Average pay per customer 04:00 - $ 240,000 per customer 04:05 – Number of total unique customers 04:25 – Worked for hundreds for the last 15 years 04:45 – First year revenue 05:05 – ROIworks is making roughly around $ 2 million a year 05:15 – 12 people in the team 05:30 – ROIworks changed their model 05:43 – Used to have smaller retainers 06:16 – Now they’re getting larger retainers and less clients 06:25 – They’re getting deeper with these Series A and B clients 06:30 – Monthly head count expenses 06:50 – Agencies should retain a 25% percent after all the expenses 07:20 – What George does with the cash flow as the CEO 07:40 – “We like to be conservative and be safe for our team members” 07:50 – Keeping some cash in the bank 08:04 – Give bonuses to team that is coming from the cash flow 08:54 – How Soothe works with ROIworks 09:00 – The founder of Soothe invested in one of George’s startup 09:15 – George takes a leave from 6-12 months 09:27 – George co-founded SplendidLabs during his leave 09:50 – It is a machine-learning based personal shopping assistance 10:08 – Sold it because they can’t find a particular market fit 11:13 – Became friends with the owner of Merlin of Soothe 11:40 – George started providing ROIworks’ discounted marketing services to  Soothe to help the beta testing 12:21 – Soothe grew steadily and Merlin got Angel funding 12:33 – Soothe got Series A for $ 10.6 million 13:00 – Merlin asked Gerry if he can worked with Soothe in Hollywood 13:35 – They got 3 months of dramatic revenue bills 13:51 – Merlin hired George directly as the contract CMO 14:30 – Able to put together 11 straight months of double digit growth 14:45 – The growth led to their Series B which is for $ 35 million 14:55 – ZEO is their biggest competitor 15:10 – Created a playbook to acquire customer 15:30 – Doing Facebook advertising, AdWords, re-marketing and a lot of paid ads 16:00 – Paid acquisition is foolproof 16:17 – Soothe was in the Ellen show for Mother’s Day 16:59 – Who to approach with the Ellen team 17:45 – Connect with George through george@roiworks.com and ROIworks.com 19:00 - The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Make your team members happy – it will boost their confidence and will reflect to their work. Be happy on being a part of one’s success. There are tons of ways to acquire customer – you just have to find what works best.   Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal  for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal  developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages  – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. ROIworks.com – George’s business website george@roiworks.com – George’s email address Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.