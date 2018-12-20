



EP 453: $2M Agency Helps Brands Raise Capital, IPO, Sell, with ROIworks CEO George Revutsky

George Revutsky, CMO for Soothe – the world's largest on-demand massage service. He's also the CEO of ROIworks – a growth agency that runs growth and build growth agency teams for funded startup and Fortune 1000 companies like Headspace, TriNet and Original Stitch just to name a few. Listen as George talks about how he generated double digit revenue for Soothe in straight 11 months. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Don't Make Me Think What CEO do you follow? – Aaron Levie Favorite online tool? — Optimizely and Hotjar Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Knew the value of moderated user testing and customer development when founding companies or evaluating product" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan introduces George to the show 01:48 – ROIworks started as an agency 10 years ago 02:12 – Used digital tools such as aid acquisition, A/B testing etc. for a series of experiment 02:40 – Typically, they would make some kind of retainer 03:15 – They used to have 3-6 months contract 03:40 – Shifted to monthly 03:51 – Average pay per customer 04:00 - $ 240,000 per customer 04:05 – Number of total unique customers 04:25 – Worked for hundreds for the last 15 years 04:45 – First year revenue 05:05 – ROIworks is making roughly around $ 2 million a year 05:15 – 12 people in the team 05:30 – ROIworks changed their model 05:43 – Used to have smaller retainers 06:16 – Now they're getting larger retainers and less clients 06:25 – They're getting deeper with these Series A and B clients 06:30 – Monthly head count expenses 06:50 – Agencies should retain a 25% percent after all the expenses 07:20 – What George does with the cash flow as the CEO 07:40 – "We like to be conservative and be safe for our team members" 07:50 – Keeping some cash in the bank 08:04 – Give bonuses to team that is coming from the cash flow 08:54 – How Soothe works with ROIworks 09:00 – The founder of Soothe invested in one of George's startup 09:15 – George takes a leave from 6-12 months 09:27 – George co-founded SplendidLabs during his leave 09:50 – It is a machine-learning based personal shopping assistance 10:08 – Sold it because they can't find a particular market fit 11:13 – Became friends with the owner of Merlin of Soothe 11:40 – George started providing ROIworks' discounted marketing services to Soothe to help the beta testing 12:21 – Soothe grew steadily and Merlin got Angel funding 12:33 – Soothe got Series A for $ 10.6 million 13:00 – Merlin asked Gerry if he can worked with Soothe in Hollywood 13:35 – They got 3 months of dramatic revenue bills 13:51 – Merlin hired George directly as the contract CMO 14:30 – Able to put together 11 straight months of double digit growth 14:45 – The growth led to their Series B which is for $ 35 million 14:55 – ZEO is their biggest competitor 15:10 – Created a playbook to acquire customer 15:30 – Doing Facebook advertising, AdWords, re-marketing and a lot of paid ads 16:00 – Paid acquisition is foolproof 16:17 – Soothe was in the Ellen show for Mother's Day 16:59 – Who to approach with the Ellen team 17:45 – Connect with George through george@roiworks.com and ROIworks.com 19:00 - The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Make your team members happy – it will boost their confidence and will reflect to their work. Be happy on being a part of one's success. There are tons of ways to acquire customer – you just have to find what works best.