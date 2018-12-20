Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 447: $0 to $13M Agency Revenue in 10 Years with RaizLabs CEO Greg Raiz
Greg Raiz, founder of Raizlabs – a technology innovation firm for design custom applications, web platforms and other cutting-edge software. Listen how Greg earned the respect of startups and Fortune500 companies through his business. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Blink What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Invision Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Just make sure to stop and smell the roses”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:41 – Nathan introduces Greg to the show 02:10 – What Raizlabs does and how it makes money 02:14 – It is a software design company 02:21 – Build iphone and android apps 02:45 – Average project size and price 03:10 – Raizlabs as a product business service 03:22 – Raizlabs helps with the technology side of the business 03:35 – Greg started Raizlabs in 2003 03:47 – Greg was making $ 60-70,000 when he was working with Microsoft 03:57 – Greg was 23 when he left Microsoft 04:11 – First year revenue in 2013 04:25 – Greg was living off his savings 04:55 – Total revenue in 2015 05:10 – 80 people in team 05:35 – Business has been cash deposited for more than a year 05:44 – Margin and business capital 06:09 – “Paying yourself as a CEO has always been a challenge” 06:23 – Reasonable salary 06:58 – Total annual personal expenses 07:37 – Total savings back then 07:53 – Greg had a day job when he was just starting his company 08:20 – Total monthly headcount expenses on an average 08:55 – Greg uses Basecamp and other tools 09:24 – Spending on tools 09:47 – How Greg feels when their client earns more than them 10:00 – They did some good stuff for HubSpot 10:25 – Just released an interesting product for The Perkins School for the Blind  10:35 – Challenge for micro-navigation 10:50 – How to get people to the bus stop 11:10 – Launched earlier this week 11:30 – RunKeeper as a client 11:37 – Fitness mapping idea 12:10 – Design development of the product with the iphone GPS 12:40 – Success to take in-house 13:04 – Equity with the companies 13:25 – How much RunKeeper pays Greg 13:40 – Charged 15K early on 14:20 – Exploring apps that can help the employees betterment 14:41- Methodology on how to facilitate feedback 14:48 – Product exploration and incubation 15:05 – Connect with Greg on his website and Twitter 16:40 - The Famous Five   3 Key Points: As an entrepreneur, you have to manage your stability and your company’s. It is not about how much other companies earn – it is about how you become a part of their success. You can never turn back time – pause and enjoy the beauty of the present.   Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal  for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal  developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages  – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. @graiz – Greg’s Twitter handle Raizlabs.com – Greg’s business website Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.