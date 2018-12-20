



EP 445: $20M in 2015 Infoproduct Revenue With "Degenerate" Customers with Timothy Sykes

Timothy Sykes – the Penny Stocks Guru. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Losing My Virginity What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Business Insider Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—“I wish. I really wish” If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Don’t be so cocky” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Timothy to the show 02:05 – Tim trades penny stocks and people attack him for doing it 02:12 – Most people in a company fail 02:53 – Tim was 17 when he got into business 03:00 – Turned $12,000 into nearly $2 million 03:30 – He’s getting more conservative now 03:58 – First splurge 05:00 – The price was $ 17,000 per share 05:20 – Crazy volatility 05:40 – ISCO stock price now 05:50 – Causes of stocks going down 06:03 – Tim is a short-seller 06:25 – Tim defines short squeeze 07:00 – “In order to cover your short, you have to buy it back” 07:10 – Shorts are getting squeezed when the stock goes up too quickly 07:25 – The stock market is not always logical 08:25 – Penny stocks 09:10 – Stocks are not scalable 09:25 – Shorting requires a loan from a broker 09:40 – “If there’s a scam, everybody wants to short it” 09:45 - Tim’s strategy is ideal for people with small accounts 10:05 – Stock of sponge company 10:40 - HUSP 11:07 – Research that Tim is doing to find out things about the scams 11:17 – Created a tool StocksToTrade.com 11:35 – Playing the volatility 11:57 – Tim was on a TV Show that led him to start teaching stocks 12:41 – First year revenue 13:10 – Total revenue is 2015 13:40 – How Tim uses the people who attack him to his benefits 14:01 – Tim attacks companies and scam 14:48 – Tim’s blog 15:50 – Tim’s list size 16:00 – People have to learn how to read the materials 16:30 – Total number of unique customers since 2007 16:41 – Selling DVDs and streaming DVDs 17:31 – Tim made an apology posts 18:05 – Tim’s parents work with him 18:30 – Tim is giving to charities and foundations 19:15 – Tim made $27M in 2016 20:16 – Connect with Tim through his Twitter and Instagram 21:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: It’s not always about the money – sometimes, imparting your knowledge is more important. Don’t let people bring you down. Try to find the good in the all the negativities. Make impossible, possible. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. @Timothysykes – Timothy’s Twitter handle @Timothysykes – Timothy’s Instagram account Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives