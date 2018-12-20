Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 445: $20M in 2015 Infoproduct Revenue With "Degenerate" Customers with Timothy Sykes
Timothy Sykes – the Penny Stocks Guru. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Losing My Virginity What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Business Insider Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—“I wish. I really wish” If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Don’t be so cocky”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Timothy to the show 02:05 – Tim trades penny stocks and people attack him for doing it 02:12 – Most people in a company fail 02:53 – Tim was 17 when he got into business 03:00 – Turned $12,000 into nearly $2 million 03:30 – He’s getting more conservative now 03:58 – First splurge 05:00 – The price was $ 17,000 per share 05:20 – Crazy volatility 05:40 – ISCO stock price now 05:50 – Causes of stocks going down 06:03 – Tim is a short-seller 06:25 – Tim defines short squeeze 07:00 – “In order to cover your short, you have to buy it back” 07:10 – Shorts are getting squeezed when the stock goes up too quickly 07:25 – The stock market is not always logical 08:25 – Penny stocks 09:10 – Stocks are not scalable 09:25 – Shorting requires a loan from a broker 09:40 – “If there’s a scam, everybody wants to short it” 09:45 - Tim’s strategy is ideal for people with small accounts 10:05 – Stock of sponge company 10:40 - HUSP 11:07 – Research that Tim is doing to find out things about the scams 11:17 – Created a tool StocksToTrade.com 11:35 – Playing the volatility 11:57 – Tim was on a TV Show that led him to start teaching stocks 12:41 – First year revenue 13:10 – Total revenue is 2015 13:40 – How Tim uses the people who attack him to his benefits 14:01 – Tim attacks companies and scam 14:48 – Tim’s blog 15:50 – Tim’s list size 16:00 – People have to learn how to read the materials 16:30 – Total number of unique customers since 2007 16:41 – Selling DVDs and streaming DVDs 17:31 – Tim made an apology posts 18:05 – Tim’s parents work with him 18:30 – Tim is giving to charities and foundations 19:15 – Tim made $27M in 2016 20:16 – Connect with Tim through his Twitter and Instagram 21:50 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: It’s not always about the money – sometimes, imparting your knowledge is more important. Don’t let people bring you down. Try to find the good in the all the negativities. Make impossible, possible.   Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal  for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal  developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages  – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. @Timothysykes – Timothy’s Twitter handle @Timothysykes – Timothy’s Instagram account Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives  
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

