EP 442: $803k In 2015 Revenue from The Hardcore Closer, Ryan Stewman

Ryan Stewman, CEO and CTO of Clyxo.com – the world's only opt-in social media search engine. Ryan has one of the top online training resources for sales people worldwide, and is a best-selling author/contributor to Forbes Entrepreneur, Huffington Post, and The Good Men Project. Listen as Ryan talks about his new book, Elevator to the Top and how he is addicted to success. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Influence What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? —Leadpages Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "I was at the right place at the right time 20 years ago. Just following the path that led me to where I'm at today." Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:38 – Ryan's focus 02:40 – Focus on Hardcore Closer 03:10 – Modern ways to close sales 03:30 – Founded Hardcore Closer in January 2012 03:45 – 35,000 people on his list 03:57 – Content strategy 04:35 – Reasons why Ryan writes for publications 05:15 – Use ads for Facebook 05:25 – Spent $250,000 to grow his page 06:08 – 4,000 unique buyers for Hardcore Closer 06:25 – Elevator to the Top 06:40 – People love Ryan's products and they keep coming back to buy more 07:18 – First year revenue 07:40 – Ryan had an app 08:10 – Total revenue in 2015 08:30 – "I want to be transparent with the numbers" 08:55 – Free cash flow in 2015 09:25 – Other expenses 09:34 – Facebook ads costs has toned down 09:48 – Most significant cost 10:11 – Affiliate marketers 10:23 – 57 people in 30K per year program 10:36 – Estimate revenue in 2016 10:50 – Ryan's salary 11:00 – Ryan talks about his cars 11:30 – Team size 11:40 – Revenue stuff: one-time or monthly? 11:45 – 99.99% one-time 12:32 – Hardcore Closer app to 42222 12:39 – Backend of the app 12:50 – It is a website that is mobile optimized 13:40 – The Hardcore Closer podcast 13:47 – Downloads per month 14:16 – No guests 15:05 – Ryan's book is self-published 15:20 – Connect with Ryan through his Facebook, podcast and website 17:45 - The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Keep your customers happy and you'll gain more. It's good to let people know about your numbers – it gives them an opportunity to learn from them. Do what you love to do.