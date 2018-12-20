



EP 437: SaaS $10m Raised, $8m+ 2015 Revenue, The Algorithmic Mckinsey with CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal

Anand Sanwal, CEO and co-founder of CB Insights, a company that provides predictive intelligence for emerging technology trends, startups, and corporate. Their customers include Cisco, Marketo, and Red Hat, just to name a few. Prior to CB Insights, Anand managed the $50 million Chairman's Innovation Fund at American Express. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Gmail Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— "I wish" If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Be patient" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:42 – Nathan introduces Anand to the show 02:45 – "If you buy something for 2 and sell it for 1, you will not make it up in volume" 03:12 – He was in-charge of spending money 03:25 – Sent to London for Cosmo Europe 03:40 – Overspent 04:00 – Rationalizing the expenses 04:45 – Worked in American Express after Cosmo 06:25 – Salary in American Express 06:55 – "Decided to take the plunge" 07:30 – CB Insights 07:46 – Every industry is under attack by technology 08:09 – Monthly customer pay 08:34 – "Use our data to create a sense of urgency" 09:20 – Tracking the competitors 10:00 – Using algorithm on the data 10:30 – Number of paying customers 10:45 – Average of pricing 11:25 – Total MRR last August 11:40 – Hoping for 8-figure revenue this year 12:12 – Team size 12:25 – Some are based in New York 13:05 – Exact MRR last month 13:30 – "Everybody pays upfront" 14:14 – Individual customer acquisition 14:40 – Gross revenue churn 15:20 – Lifetime value 15:29 – 20% churn just to be conservative 15:49 - $200,000 lifetime value 16:16 – Funds raised 16:46 – Most customers are VCs 18:18 – Jon Sherry is the other founder 19:18 – No current acquisition talks 19:32 – Connect with Anand through his website and Twitter 21:05 - The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Do not be afraid to take the plunge—there are risks but just do it. Things happen for a reason and believe in your life plan. There's no absolute certainties in life—only right places and right times. CBInsights.com – Anand's website @cbinsights – Anand's business' Twitter handle @asanwal – Anand's Twitter handle