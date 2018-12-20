



The Top

EP 434: Top SaaS Planning Tool Hits $600k in MRR, 1800 Customers, $13M Raised, Growing Fast With CEO Liz Pearce

Liz Pearce, CEO of LiquidPlanner–a fast-growing, Seattle based, maker of dynamic project management technology—and an active member of the Seattle startup and technology community. Listen as Liz talks about her passion in mentoring and advocating for technology and leadership. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Search Inside Yourself What CEO do you follow? – “My Top 5 Customers” Favorite online tool? — Mint Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Don’t let go of your interest and you will always get something back when you give” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:38 – Nathan introduces Liz to the show 02:02 – What LiquidPlanner is and how it generates revenue 02:08 – Project management software 02:28 – How does the customer use Liquid planner 03:13 – LiquidPlanner is a SaaS business model charge per user 03:30 - Pricing 03:52 – First year revenue in 2007 04:01 – Worked as a marketing contractor of the business 04:32 – What happened to founders 05:13 – Raised total of $13 million 05:39 – Liz raised the $10 million 06:05 – Former CEO still active in the company 06:30 – 2015 revenue 07:16 – Negative revenue churn 07:35 – Inbound driven model 08:05 – Transactional business 08:37 – Document storage 08:50 – Team function 09:16 – Average revenue 09:29 – Gross monthly churn 10:01 – Negative revenue churn 10:09 – SMB market 10:30 – CLTV 10:48 - Lifetime value 11:30 – Some are remote 11:37 – Total team size 11:43 – Number of customers 12:01 – How many are enterprise? 12:18 – Talking about acquisition or raising the next round? 12:45 – Interested in raising more capital in the future 14:07 – Microsoft project 14:45 – Invest in scheduling engine 15:03 – Revenue goal in 2016 15:20 – Acquisition money expenditure 16:05 – Total monthly expenditure 17:15 – @lizprc 19:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Believe in your product and what it can do to change the industry. Remember that karma bus drives in circles. Keep priority focus tight. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. @lizprc – Liz’ twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives