EP 435: Consultant does BIG league $600k Last Year, Now Has Unique Model and Coffee with Brad Costanzo

Brad Costanzo, an entrepreneur, investor, and business consultant who built (and sold) two digital businesses. Today, Brad helps companies use proven marketing methods, innovative branding campaigns, and form strategic alliances to grow their revenue. He also hosts the "Bacon Wrapped Business" podcast on iTunes. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – One Simple Idea What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — MindMeister and XMind Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— "Typically 7" If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Don't seek comfort, seek challenge." Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:44 – Nathan introduces Brad to the show 02:06 – Brad sold two digital businesses 02:30 – Dating and relationship product, real estate product etc. 03:10 – Fun bar tricks 03:38 – Sold it for six figures 04:05 – Pigtones.com 04:23 – Sold it for less than $100,000 04:36 – Brad now focuses on consulting, crowdfunding, and coffee 04:50 – Equity crowdfunding 05:08 – What he did after selling his businesses 05:34 – Launched consulting firm in 2013 05:40 – How the firm grew over time 03:30 – Pricing 06:05 – Average retainer 06:22 – Total revenue in 2013 07:15 – Total revenue in 2015 07:34 – Revenue goal in 2016 08:11 – Total price per deal 08:38 – Equity product campaign 09:00 – Where Brad base his consulting fee 09:29 – Team size 09:35 – Full-time 09:51 – Number of unique customers in 2016 10:10 – First equity crowdfunding campaign 10:39 – Brad talks about his client who is from the real estate field 11:23 – Reww.com 11:45 – Different funnels 12:54 – Brad likes 2-3 steps funnel 13:08 – Magnified message 13:30 – MVF funnel 14:10 – Selling DVDs for real-estate market 15:14 – Cost of driving a sale and the return 15:26 – Brad's coffee business with wife 15:41 – StilettoCoffee.com 16:14 – Coffee is a commodity 16:32 – His wife's idea of selling coffee to women 17:35 – Build a brand using story-telling 18:18 – Total sales as of the moment 19:14 – Hillary Clinton coffee 20:26 – Potential for an exit 20:46 – Check StilettoCoffee.com and use the code BRADVIP on checkout to get a discount. Follow Brad on his website and podcast 22:35 – Launch of Brad's podcast 22:55 – Total downloads 23:50 - The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Listen and learn from the people that belong to your market. You only get one shot in life—make sure your aim is true. Keep things simple.