EP 433: $19M Raised, 0 to 1M Active Users for Copmetitive Intelligence Platform Owler with CEO Jim Fowler
Jim Fowler, the founder and CEO of Owler– the crowd sourced competitive intelligence platform business professionals are using to out-smart their competitive insights and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Prior to Owler, Jim founded Jigsaw in 2003 and was the CEO until it was acquired by Salesforce in 2010 for $ 175 million. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Owler Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “How to plan for the worst case scenario and hope for the best case scenario”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:43 – Nathan introduces Jim to the show 02:12 – Jim was at NathanLatka.com/thetop73 02:45 – Where is Owler now? 03:23 – New product of Owler 03:41 – Do I need to build manually or you scrape the data out of searches? 04:32 – Most data input by users 05:00 – HeYo’s data on Owler 05:24 – Data sources 06:00 – Howler’s challenge 06:47 – Data sources without human input 06:53 – “No data set is perfect” 07:15 – Benchmark start 08:05 – Number of active users 08:45 – Making money by selling the data on the backend 08:47 - Crowdsourcing 09:21 – Total revenue in 2015 09:41 – Jigsaw’s success 10:20 – Active user definition 10:50 – Data pricing 11:13 – Licensing deals 11:50 – Competitive proximity 12:30 – Type of company who’s willing to spend millions on the data 12:46 – 3 buckets of types of big partners 13:33 – Resellers 14:05 – Financial services institution 14:40 – Goal in 2016 in terms of numbers to hit 16:20 – Why are the people willing to pay regardless of the accuracy of the data? 16:35 – “Everything that is out there is an estimate” 16:56 – No SLA 17:27 – Why is it illegal to disclose the revenue? 18:42 – “Do crowdsourcing well” 19:00 – Collective intelligence of people: Better or Worse? 21:05 – Role-playing with an angry CEO with inaccurate data on Owler 21:20 – If the data is not correct, fix it. 22:37 – Connect with Jim thru his website. Follow Owler on Twitter and Facebook 24:30 – Estimated number of  employees 25:20 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Plan for the worst and hope for the best. Sometimes, business is give and take – customer takes something that is valuable and we get data that we can sell. Change is constant and we should improve on keeping track of the changes.   Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal  for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal  developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages  – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Owler.com – Jim’s business website @owlerinc  - Owler’s twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives  
