



The Top

EP 432: Boostrapped SaaS Hits $75k MRR, Viral Campaigns, 1000 Customers with KickOffLabs CEO Josh Ledgard

Josh Ledgard, co-founder of KickoffLabs to The Top. KickoffLabs is a viral lead generation platform with amazing landing pages, lead capture forms, and e-mail marketing rolled into one seamless package. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The 4-Hour Workweek What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — https://www.helpscout.net/Help Scout Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Working smart is way more important than working hard” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Josh to the show 02:03 – What KickoffLabs does differently and how it makes money 02:15 – Engage customer as a form of marketing 02:43 – Online advertising 03:12 – KickoffLabs is a SaaS business 03:58 – Pricing plan 04:20 – Customer churn for HeYo 04:40 – Josh’s monthly churn rate 05:10 – How to mitigate churn rate 06:00 – Paid acquisition 06:08 – Types of paid acquisition 06:48 – Monthly spent on blog content promotion 07:18 – Bootstrap or fund raised? 07:23 – Bootstraped since 5 years ago 07:45 – How did Josh get into the business 08:00 – Josh and his co-founder’s ideas 09:02 – Promoting 6 ideas 09:49 – Total number of paying customers 10:25 – Monthly revenue 10:49 – First year revenue 11:50 – 2015 revenue 12:07 – Goal for 2016 12:21 – Adding 30% to annual revenue 12:43 – Lifetime value 13:14 – What are you willing to spend as a CEO for an acquisition? 14:10 – Total value per new customer 15:01 – Total team size 15:10 – 100% remote 15:32 – Long-term goal for the business’ 16:20 – “Will you take a million dollar deal?” 16:47 – Ownership percentage 17:42 – Connect with Josh thru his Twitter and you can send him an email at josh@kickofflabs.com 19:58 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Evaluate your progress and study your growth. If you want to start with a business – explore on different ideas. Be a goal-oriented person. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. @joshaledgard – Josh’s twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives