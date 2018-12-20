



EP 431: Agency Does $6m 2015, 41 Employees with Publisher/Advertiser Network CEO Nathan Putnamof Monumetric

Nathan Putnam, an entrepreneur who's currently working on a company called Monumetric. Their focus?—help people unlock the earning potential behind online content through data analysis and optimization strategies. As Nathan says, "What we do is not magic. It's science." Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Start with Why, Reality Check, Leaders Eat Last What CEO do you follow? – Brian O'Kelley Favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— "No. Not close" If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Look stop listening to music as entertainment. Remember, whatever you put in your brain, that's what's going to come out" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Nathan Putnam to the show 02:27 – Monumetric functions 03:44 – Current number of publisher partnerships 04:05 – Why people use Monumetric and not Google Analytics or AdSense 04:29 – Second price auction 04:58 – "Google is our best partner but also our greatest competition" 06:55 – Business was founded in 2014 07:07 – Started entrepreneurship in 2012 08:23 – Total revenue in 2014 08:40 – Got a few good publishers 09:18 – Sixsistersstuff.com 09:44 – Driving customers acquisition 10:20 – Monetize traffic 11:10 – Biggest costs 11:38 – Number of buyers and advertisers 11:43 – Six top-tier providers 12: 36 – The publisher on the six sisters' site 13:04 – Integrated with 5 largest agencies 13:30 – Percentage that goes back to the seller 14:20 – In 2015, total amount of ads spend that went through the platform 14:35 – Cost structure of revenue 14:50 – Social or website traffic 15:19 – Disenchanted with agency's space 15:45 – Use it in a way that reinforces the platform's model 16:46 – "What you can monetize is what you own" 17:05 – Self-funded or boot strap 17:08 – Bootstrap 17:04 – Current team size 17:35 – Connect with Nathan thru his LinkedIn 19:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Utilize your platform to maximize its full potential. Build honest and genuine relationships. Always seek the opportunity.