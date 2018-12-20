



EP 430: $400k in 2015, Focused $30k Funnels In 2016 For Instagram Help with Sue B. Zimmerman

Sue Zimmerman, the creator of the online Instagram course Ready, Set, Gram! In addition to her popular instruction, Sue is also a powerful speaker on prominent stages like Social Media Marketing World, and a highly sought after business coach. She's passionate about teaching business owners and marketing professionals how to leverage the power of Instagram to get tangible business results. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Book Yourself Solid What CEO do you follow? – Sophia Amoruso Favorite online tool? — Dropbox Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— "Absolutely. I have to" If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I knew how to collaborate with people who I knew, like and trust." Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:37 – Nathan introduces Sue to the show 02:40 – Sue's focus at the moment 02:45 – How to leverage power of Instagram stories 03:04 – How Sue makes money in teaching 03:17 – Successful online courses 03:56 – Paid webinar 04:18 - Sent email to list of a little over 21,000 05:24 – Registration from the list 05:50 – Thousand seats for webinar 05:58 – UTM links 06:20 – Maximum revenue for successful campaign 06:26 – Between $5,000 and $10,000 on a week preparation 07:10 – How to manage priorities with the team 07:23 – Nurture sales funnel 07:48 – Ready, Set, Gram 08:43 – Partnered with trusted affiliate 09:27 – Business model 09:35 – Online marketing educators 09: 58 – Payment per student 10:09 – $700/month on a 6-month plan 10:33 – Create a micro community 11:25 – Total revenue for 2015 11:35 – Goal for 2016 12:03 – Closed her store last year 12:27 – Started her store in 2007 12:52 – Sue's payment per speech 13:05 – First paid speaking gig 14:04 – Different ways to get compensation when you speak 14:40 – Connect with Sue thru her Instagram and use the hashtag #suebmademedoit and tag her and Nathan 17:35 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Take the risk—removing something valuable from your live is worth it if that valuable thing keeps you from growing. It always feels good to be able to help and empower people. Focus on your priorities – teamwork always come in handy.