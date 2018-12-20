



The Top

EP 429: SaaS w/ 16,000 Customers, 2007 Launched to Help Schedule, with CEO Gavin Zuchlinski

Gavin Zuchlinski, the founder of Acuity Scheduling—the slickest way for businesses to automate and manage their appointments online, allowing clients to schedule themselves. He's a self-professed tech geek and an espresso-maniac who wholeheartedly believes that business should be totally fun. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Anything You Want What CEO do you follow? – Andy Grove Favorite online tool? — Canary Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— "8 and a half hour is my ideal number" If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "Spend more time doing the things you enjoy doing." Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:37 – Nathan introduces Gavin to the show 02:09 – Gavin is on his 4th espresso for the day 02:25 – How Acuity Scheduling generate sales 02:30 – SaaS to manage scheduling appointments online 02:48 – Developed for Gavin's mother 03:00 – 2006 started 03:21 – Start of Gavin's business 03:48 – 2007 first year in business 04:05 – Only a side project 04:54 – First year revenue 05:21 – Transition from working as a government employee 05:50 – Organic search results and SEO 06:24 – Had friends' sign up on private link 06:45 – 2013 decided to shift 07:15 – Hired the first employee 07:50 – "Keep things small" 08:20 – Number of users on free trial 08:50 – Number of users at the moment 09:25 – 10% month over month increase 09:50 – Number of users in the past week 10:54 – 85% active users on paid accounts 11:46 – Most SaaS count their total base 12:57 – Growth from organic results and referrals 13:54 – "When the rate of growth gets too high, that's when I need to hire" 14:07 – Total team size 14:18 – Everyone is remote 14:40 – Support works for only 6 hours a day 15:18 – Team size question is Gavin's pet peeve 16:06 – Growth customer churn is about 8% per month 16:18 – Dashboard churn 16:40 – Current customer acquisition cost on average 16:55 – 10 dollars to acquire for paid acquisition 17:12 – Total marketing spender 18:07 – Total expected earnings from a new unique customer 18:58 – Monthly RPO 19:37 – Gavin's bootstrap 19:50 – Goal for the company 20:08 – "Create a company where I enjoy working" 20:47 – Connect with Gavin thru his website and LinkedIn 22:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Sometimes, you just have to choose – and choose what makes you happy. Small team has advantages too – it's easier to manage. Just be patient and let things grow slowly.