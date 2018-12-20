



The Top

EP 428: Super Creative Dad of 4 Buys Time By Minimizing Expenses, Launches Drone Info Company with Egbert Oostburg

Egbert Ootsburg, onto The Top. Egbert runs a company that designs apps for the scalding-hot consumer drone market. Listen as Egbert talks about his strong ambition to make a difference in the world and how he takes advantage of the drone market. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? – Andy Stanley Favorite online tool? — Evernote Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— “Are you kidding?” If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “To get started faster and not to wait for something to occur before giving yourself permission to succeed” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:37 – Nathan introduces Egbert to the show 02:06 – How Egbert generate money 02:18 – Open Skkye App 02:45 – Helps Drone pilots find places where to fly versus not fly 03:25 – 2015 total revenue 03:44 – Drone Aviator 05:00 – Leaving the corporate world 05:10 – Worked with Pfizer in 2009 05:38 – Biggest recommendation 05:55 – “There’s always a way to bootstrap something” 06:20 – Egbert did a consulting job 06:31 – Consulting revenue 07:07 – The gap between the pre-revenue and 2009 07:35 – Drone industry 08:25 – Creative ways to decrease expenses 08:36 – “Live on the basics that you need” 08:52 – Cut the monthly expenses to 45% of previous total 09:09 – 4 kids 09:46 – How much money you keep is NOT how much money you make 10:05 – Reason why Egbert’s business attracted investors 10:24 – Experience in aviation from Navy 11:05 – Anticipated revenue in the next quarter 11:55 – About half a million registered users 12:17 – New items every week 12:37 – Connect with Egbert thru his LinkedIn and Twitter 14:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Believe in the vision of what you’re doing and create value. It is about how much money you keep, not how much money you save. Get started faster. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. LinkedIn – Egbert’s linkedin account @EgbertOostburg - Egbert’s twitter handle Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives