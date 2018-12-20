



EP 427: $1m+ Agency to Launch SaaS Product SegMetrics.com with CEO Keith Perhac

Keith Perhac onto The Top. Keith is a marketing expert, developer, and designer. His goal is to take complex things and make them simple, understandable, and actionable for business owners. Today he is the CEO of SegMetrics and DelfiNet, technical marketing agencies that help companies create highly optimized sales funnels. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Work the System What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — HarvestApp Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – "It's not as scary as jumping off and leaving the company that you've been working on for 6 years to start on your own." Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:13 – Focus: DelfiNet or SegMetrics 03:02 – Founding day of SegMetrics and first revenue 04:20 – How SegMetrics is built 04:50 – Focused on building the greatest product 05:48 – Margins are better in SaaS 06:19 – Average sales per customer per month 07:10 – August Revenue 09:40 – 50% gross margins 10:15 – Biggest lever to increase profitability 11:02 – Traffic increased drastically 11:55 – Acquisition cost 12:16 – Biggest affiliate 12:33 – Second biggest affiliate 13:54 – Bootstrap 14:26 – Similar with Angel Investing 15:10 – The business' worth 16:13 – Keith was based in Japan 16:38 – Developyourmarketing.com 18:57 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Take advantage of your on-peak time. Turn your previous challenges into positive experiences. Don't just focus on sales, focus on creating a great product.