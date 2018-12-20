



The Top

EP 425: $300k Webinar Sales Funnel Like You've Never Seen with Yuri Elkhaim

Yuri Elkaim, a nutrition fitness and fat loss expert, onto the podcast. Yuri is a New York Times best-selling author of “The All-Day Energy Diet” and “The All-Day Fat Burning Diet”. He's a former soccer player turned health crusader, and is most famous for helping people who've tried everything to lose weight but enjoyed very little success. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? – Peter Teal Favorite online tool? — Google Docs Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— About 7-8 If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – “Focus on one thing” Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:34 – 25 million Youtube views 03:06 – Yuri’s focus on building now 03:59 – Webinars 04:11 – Conversion from the webinar 04:30 – Shut down the sales page 04:39 – Facebook Ad expenditure 05:21 – Totalwellnesscleanse.com 05:40 – Facebook ad look and landing page 06:17 – Eyelid test guide 07:00 – Number of webinars per month 08:00 – No domain for webinar 08:30 – Webinar sell price 09:05 – Webinar is a great tool for teaching 09:26 – Ways to normalize the funnel 09:30 – Cost per lead 10:38 – Number of viewers needed to get one new sale 11:00 – One webinar, they get 5 sales 15:14 – Call to action in Youtube videos 16:03 – Sample video titles from Youtube 16:50 – Get people to click on the ad before 30 seconds 17:10 – Youtube ad overlay 17:40 – Webinar Jam 18:02 – Total sales of cleansing product 18:35 – Yuri’s first episode with Nathan 19:05 – Check Yuri’s website and his group 21:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Gaining the trust of the customer is a like having a relationship—let them know you better. Utilize your online resources. Don’t be scared of changes—they can lead to a better opportunities. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. YuriElkaim.com – Yuri’s website Healthpreneurgroup.com – Yuri’s group Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives