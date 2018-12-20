



The Top

EP 423: Nigeria Agency Business $230k 2015, $1M+ 2016, 17 Employees and Growing Fast with Johnson Emmanuel

Johnson Emmanuel the founder and CEO of Clients Attraction, a company that specializes in online marketing strategies engineered to attract big-ticket clients. Listen as Johnson shares his story of starting a business in Nigeria, and how he used his passion for marketing to start chipping his path to the top. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Ultimate Sales Machine What CEO do you follow? – Richard Branson Favorite online tool? — Asana Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – Focus on your marketing and charge more sooner. Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:20 – $230K in revenue in 2015 03:00 – How Johnson’s company makes money 04:00 – Johnson uses a lot of Infusionsoft with his clients 04:30 – When you’re selling a high value product, you don’t list your prices you have a conversation 05:15 – Johnson charges his clients between $5k and $20k per month 05:55 – Johnson’s top client paid $25K last year 07:30 – It’s important to learn, but don’t overstimulate yourself 08:15 – It’s normal to be afraid of raising your prices, but it’s a part of good business 08:45 – During Johnson’s first year in 2013, the company’s revenue was about $32K 11:08 – The catalyst to Johnson’s success was helping his clients understand the flaws within their marketing systems 12:39 – Johnson is based in Lagos, Nigeria and he employs 17 people 13:08 – The company’s goal is to hit $1M in 2016 14:00 -- $5k per day on PAID media 15:40 – Average cost per employee per month in Nigeria? $500 16:12 – To date, the business has worked with 30 unique customers 18:54 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you want to sell to high-value clients, you need to engage them in a conversation. If you engage in too many educational inputs, you’ll inhibit your own success. Charge more sooner. Resources Mentioned: Toptal – Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal developers. Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks – The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives