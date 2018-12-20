



EP 422: $2.6M 2015 Free Cash Flow On Luxury Car Business

Pejman Ghadimi, a self-made entrepreneur and best-selling author born in Iran, raised in France, and crushing it in the United States since 1997. Listen as Nathan and Pejman talk bottom-line numbers, exotic cars, and what it takes to build a multimillion dollar business from scratch. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Start With Why What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — N/A Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – Take life more seriously. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Pejman to the show 02:15 – VIP Motoring 02:45 – At its core, VIP is an automotive investing service 05:00 – Legal bribery 06:30 – Pejman sharing his payout 06:56 -- $2.6M net cash flow 07:12 – What Pejman does with the money he takes from VIP Motoring 07:45 – Buying luxury assets 09:05 – The exotic car market allows people to get in and out of it quickly 09:34 – These cars aren't meant to be driven, no one ever drives the cars, they never see public roads 11:10 – The industry and room for growth is limited by demand…the people buying these high-value cars are limited in supply 12:38 – Secret Entourage— A mindset, attitude, and a way of life. The relationships you form that revolve around yourself. The network that helps you be successful. The movement that. 13:30 – The entrance fee is $200 14:20 – Secret Entourage was not established as a revenue generating business 14:50 – As many as 36,000 sign ups in 2015 15:36 – How Pejman drives signups and facilitates exposure for his brands and drives new customers 17:50 – Pejman's email list has 100K people, but he doesn't use the list very often 19:40 – Nathan drill Pejman on the definition of "his movement" 20:59 – @ICreateMillionaires 23:16 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Obscure industries can be extremely profitable. Just because you have a massive email list, doesn't mean you should exploit it. You will always be limited by demand so be aware of what that demand is.