EP 418: Executive Recruiter Made $1.1M 2015, Super High Profit Margin with Matt Schwartz of MJSearch.com

Matt Schwartz, the president of MJS Executive Search –a 13-year old, New York based retained executive search firm that specializes in placing transformational talent to global Fortune 500 companies. His clients are included but not limited to Pepsi Co, American Express, Fidelity, New York Life, Equinox, and Pitney. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Profit First and Rework What CEO do you follow? – Gary Vaynerchuck Favorite online tool? — Send Later and Trello Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— I do If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – Don't follow the herd. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:44 – Nathan introduces Matt 02:44 – Why MJS Executive Search is different 02:51 – The trends have changed 03:45 – The roles placed for Pepsi Co 04:30 – Engineers for reinventing equipment 05:30 – We are there to tell the story 05:40 – The pitch MJS delivers 06:42 – How MJS make money through placing people on roles 07:41 – Our competition bills the entire fees in 90 days 08:15 – Founded MJS Executive Search in 2002 08:32 – First year revenue was $85,000 08:45 – Matt left Heidrick & Struggles with an $280K salary including bonuses 09:24 – They changed the complain significantly 10:35 – "I had nothing to lose." 11:01 – MJS' revenue in 2015 was $1.1M 11:14 – Revenue goal for 2016 is $1.4M 11:39 – Working with a team from Less Doing's Virtual Assistance Services 12:19 – Nathan hates humans 12:40 – Matt spends $700 to $1000 monthly for a virtual assistant 13:17 – Bottom line profit in 2015 was $600K 13:31 – What the entrepreneur does to create wealth for himself 14:00 – Meeting with Michael Michalowicz 14:25 – I struggled with not knowing where my cash wash 14:34 – Bank balance accounting 15:57 – Matt wants to make sure he has security, funding, and business health 16:23 – Nathan's struggle with his investments 17:04 – Matt can save up to $53,000/year from his bank balance accounting 17:24 – All on the profit first 17:43 – The average contract value from $80K to $100K 18:05 – Working with an average of 5 to 6 customers per year 18:21 – MJS is competing with the largest firms in the world 19:06 – Connect with Matt thru his email address and website 21:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: We are there to tell the story. Struggling without knowing where your cash is at. All on profit first.