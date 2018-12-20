



EP 417 SPECIAL: Warner Interviews Latka: Con Artist or Brilliant Genius?

Sweeney Daniel, a partner at Hustle and Grow and Click Bank University. He launched his first company in high school which lead him to working full time in digital marketing. He decided to leave the corporate grind and is now focused on helping others create their digital business while maintaining a fun lifestyle. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Ego is the Enemy by Ryan Holiday What CEO do you follow? – James Schramko Favorite online tool? — Clickfunnels and Drip Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— Most of the time 7 and a half If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – Spend money and invest in assets Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:34 – Nathan introduces Sweeney 02:04 – What Hustle and Grow is and how it generates revenue 02:11 – Marketing list, promoting digital products, and an agency 02:20 – Selling marketing and affiliate products and working closely with ecommerce partners 02:28 – Founded in 2016 02:38 – Hustle and Grow’s website 02:53 – 2016’s revenue will be close to $1M 03:17 – The most successful thing sold 03:39 – Partnership with Click Bank 04:01 – Providing digital products to Click Bank customers 04:48 – How Hustle and Grow landed the deal 05:05 – The pay and the partnership 05:50 – Commission based income 06:36 – Online Course Academy 07:25 – Sold about 100 07:03 – Sweeney worked with 4 7-figure businesses 08:06 –Why not another line of business? 08:21 – Sweeney was an employee earning $60K+commisions 08:55 – Sweeney’s tragedies in college 09:09 – “You need to have your ducks in a row in order for your business to grow.” 09:28 – If Sweeney’s dad didn’t pass away 09:53 – The before and after 10:51 – The trend from tragedy to realization 11:46 – Tragedy –one if the things that makes or breaks people 12:01 – Sweeney had 2 podcasts in the past 12:36 – Nathan’s experience with podcasts 13:08 – The big thing is that people puts out a course but doesn’t build a brand. 14:07 – Brand first, product second 14:17 – Connect with Sweeney on Facebook 15:53 – The Famous Five 18:32 - Grab FREE Facebook Ads and Ecommerce Guide for The Top Tribe 3 Key Points: You need to have your ducks in a row in order for your business to grow. Tragedy –one if the things that makes or breaks people. The big thing is that people puts out a course but doesn’t build a brand. Resources Mentioned: Toptal– Nathan found his development team using Toptal for his new business Send Later. He was able to keep 100% equity and didn’t have to hire a co-founder due to quality of Toptal Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks– The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Ego is the Enemy by Ryan Holiday – Sweeney’s favorite business book Clickfunnels and Drip – Sweeney’s favorite online tools Connect with Sweeney on Facebook Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives