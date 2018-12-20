



The Top

EP 411: She Made $1.1M 2015 Performance Arts Center, Now Coaching with Stacy Tuschl

Stacy Tuschl, who has maneuvered her way to the top with a brick-and-mortar business and has now entered the online world. She just launched her Level Up group coaching program, another step in the right direction as a true entrepreneur. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Virtual Freedom What CEO do you follow? — Amy Porterfield Favorite online tool? — Google Calendar’s gTasks Pro Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — Always. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? – Find a coach to work with immediately. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:40 – Nathan introduces Stacy 02:15 – She has been in business since she was 18 02:40 – Her performing arts center and her online world are both sources of revenue 03:05 – She started teaching dance in her parents’ backyard when she was 18 03:25 – The business snowballed, and people started to pay her 03:45 – The company is now 11 years old 04:05 – Total revenue was 1.4 million 04:15 – Tons of expenses with a brick and mortar business. 04:35 – Profit margins were not great 05:15 – She pays herself a salary and does distributions 05:50 – She strategizes with her CPA 06:15 – A team of 14 06:25 – Payroll was $350000 last year 06:40 – Unique sales were 2000 in a week 07:20 – Her coaching started the last couple years 07:25 – She wanted to challenge herself and help other people 07:55 – Selling one-on-one calls evolved into group coaching 09:00 – One-on-one coaching helps you get to know your customers and their needs 09:35 – Group coaching was launched last week 10:15 – Using Facebook 10:35 – She has about 2000 people on her list 11:05 – People could trust her and get behind her 11:24 – Spending on Facebook ads is $1200 for the first two weeks 11:50 – How her consulting business is doing. 12:50 – It was launched in November 2015 14:00 – A win-win and a partnership with her affiliates 14:35 – Writing a book was not to make money. She wanted to establish her expertise 15:05 – She wanted to help people get their businesses on track. 15:20 – Her last speaking gig 15:35 – About 50 people attended 16:00 – She made that event perfect, to attract attention for the future 16:20 – Her last paid speaking was for $1000 17:05 – How to know if a speaking opportunity is right for you 17:20 – Look at the audience and the connections 17:40 – Epic Launch is going to help her relaunch the book 18:20 – Connect with Stacy and follow her podcast, Business Rescue Roadmap. 18:35 – Text “Levelup” to 24587 to join her free Facebook community. 20:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find ways to strategize and save with your brick-and-mortar business. Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself and take on new business ideas. Get to know your customers’ needs. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Toptal – Great for business people to start building their app Virtual Freedom – Stacy’s favorite business book gTasks Pro – A new Google Calendars application that syncs your tasks to your calendar Business Rescue Roadmap – A podcast to help you save your startup from going under Epic Launch – Help to launch your book to the top of Amazon Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives