EP 401: Quit $180k Microsoft Job to Launch Own Startup with KarmaCircles CEO Deepak Goel

Deepak Goel, the mastermind behind his new company KarmaCircles. Deepak says the company is the next-generation LinkedIn. He believes he has found his calling in life as an entrepreneur in the social networking niche. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Give and Take What CEO do you follow? — Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn Favorite online tool? — Mint, Appear.in Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — Absolutely. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Don't stay in a company for more than two years. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:05 – Nathan introduces Deepak 01:50 – KarmaCircles is an app that connects entrepreneurs with successful business people 02:55 – Pilots with business schools and corporate companies 03:15 – No money the first year 03:30 – What companies are similar to KarmaCircles 04:20 – A LinkedIn of the future 05:00 – All free pilots right now 05:45 – Why they are not charging for the app now 06:40 – Will the customers pay when they make that shift? 07:10 – If customers like the product, they will stay 07:40 – Target annual contract value size 07:55 – 500 users per month for business schools 08:45 – It can be used by any company that does networking 09:00 – Much larger contracts for corporate companies 10:10 – Capital from six angel investors 10:40 – 6 people on their team 10:50 – They pay $3000/month for six engineers 11:40 – Differences between them and the company Clarity 12:00 – Social networking is Deepak's "life calling" 13:00 – Karmacircles.com/Deepak 15:00 – Giving of yourself for free will circle back to you 15:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find the industry that you were made for. If you give to others freely, you will see karma come back around to you. Believe in your business and set high expectations. Resources Mentioned: Mint – Deepak's favorite online tool Appear.in – A video conversation tool that requires no download