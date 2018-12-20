



EP 400: AdEspresso Hits $20M Valuation, 4000 Customers, $400k MRR with CEO Massimo Chieruzzi

Massimo Chieruzzi, CEO of AdEspresso. His company, founded in 2013, is now so profitable that he says they don't need fundraising! Massimo sees only growth for AdEspresso in the future as Facebook ads continue to evolve and improve. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Predictably Irrational What CEO do you follow? — Rand Fishkin Favorite online tool? — HubSpot Do you get 8 hours of sleep?— No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Don't start a startup. Get some experience for a corporate business first. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:05 – Nathan introduces Massimo 01:30 – AdEspresso was first on The Top on Episode 70 01:50 – Focus on growing and reducing churn 02:25 – Revenue is about $400k/month 02:38 – 2015 total revenue was $3M 02:50 – Fundraising has reached $1.8 Million 03:30 – "We have been profitable this last year, so we don't need the money." 04:00 – More than 4000 customers 04:45 – Learn about AdEspresso at Adespresso.com 05:00 – Churn is 7% and is decreasing 06:00 – How long their customers stay 07:10 – 35 people on their team 07:20 – Monthly expenses are around $280k 07:45 – They are growing by at least 15% every month 08:00 – How the company is sustainable 08:30 – Customer acquisition is less than $10 08:45 – Paid acquisition is only content promotion 09:20 – They were founded in 2013 09:30 – What would Massimo sell his company for? 10:20 – @MassimoCw on Twitter or massimo@adespresso.com 12:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Allow yourself to gain knowledge from different experiences. Find ways to lower your acquisition costs. Get into an industry that has a long life ahead of it.