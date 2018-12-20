



The Top

EP 396: Why He Raised $3m Then Merged With #1 Competitor

Kevin Davis, who came up with a creative solution for tech support. After waiting weeks to get his computer back from the Geek Squad, he thought there had to be a quicker, better solution. He created Geekatoo as a platform for people to find tech experts in their own neighborhoods. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Jason Calacanis’s Podcast What CEO do you follow? — Not really, I look at other marketplaces. Favorite online tool? — Base Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Yes If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Make sure that you get your startup out as soon as possible. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Kevin 01:50 – Musician, tech guy, and geek 02:10 – Geekatoo, “like an Uber for tech support” 03:00 – They started out aiming for a nationwide company 04:10 – A platform 04:50 – Founded in 2010 04:55 – First-year revenue was literally nothing 05:30 – It took over a year to get the product out 06:20 – He supported himself by living back home 07:00 – Now it is much quicker to bootstrap a launch 07:45 – They take a percentage for every job that comes through 08:00 – Switched to solving larger-level problems 08:50 – Three different plans and other services 09:30 – Customers are covered for the long term 10:00 – Onboarding takes people from one service to a monthly plan 10:30 – Total customers is 40000 10:50 -- $2.7 M in capital 11:10 – 2015 revenue was almost $4 M 11:25 – Biggest costs 11:50 – Provider payout and overseas center 12:25 – Ad words 13:20 – A focus on positive economics 14:15 – Average project value is about $130 14:40 – Acquisition cost is $20 to $30 15:15 – A large volume of customers had $0 acquisition cost 16:00 – Reasoning behind the merger with HelloTech 17:35 – “A bigger pie” 18:00 – New partners coming forward 18:35 – kevin@hellotech.com or @geekatoo on Twitter 21:15 -- The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don’t worry about perfecting your business—get it out there as quickly as possible Do what is best to help your business grow. Find a simple way to communicate with your customers. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Base – Kevin’s favorite online tool Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives