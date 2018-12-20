



EP 394: Create SnapChat Stories Like Featured Brands, 20k Views Each Snap

Hamza Amir, who is the CEO of Blurbiz. As a marketing guru working for household names like Disney and Coca-Cola, Hamza saw a problem in the industry with mobile videos. He kept hearing the same complaints, but no one was doing anything about it. Hamza came up with the solution when he created Blurbiz. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? — Mark Suster: msuster on Snapchat Favorite online tool? — Scoutapp Do you get 8 hours of sleep? — No. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Move to Silicon Valley faster. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:05 – Nathan introduces Hamza 01:40 – He is not the guy behind the Chewbacca mask 02:00 – Blurbiz assists with mobile ad videos 03:00 – Up to $5000/month per account 03:20 – 20 customers right now 03:40 – He used to do influencer marketing work 04:05 – He saw a gap in mobile content 04:35 – Blurbiz was the solution to that gap 04:40 – Expected to raise $2 M by the end of the month 05:05 – They are working out terms with a new investor 05:20 – Angel funding 07:00 – His advice for entrepreneurs about investing 07:20 – Competitors 08:00 – “Fundraising is more of an art than a science.” 09:05 – How to use the service 09:20 – Create and publish a video from your mobile device 09:50 – Creating a Snapchat through Blurbiz 10:50 – Allowing companies to use different platforms 12:20 – Funds go to the business first. Anything left over goes to salaries. 13:00 – Salary was $2500 last month 13:20 – Twitter: @hamza3amir and Snapchat: hamza3amir 16:00 -- The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If there is a persistent problem in an industry, come up with a solution. Understand the best types of fundraising for your new business. Make a business that stems from your expertise. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Scoutapp – Hamza’s favorite online tool Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives