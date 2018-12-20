



EP 393: How to Do Your Own Thing at 22 with Danavir Sarria of CopyMonk

Danavir Sarria. After working as a freelance copywriter, Danavir wanted to stop working with clients and start working for himself. He created CopyMonk, a service that teaches people how to increase sales by producing effective copy. At only 22 years old, Danavir is making a place for himself as an expert copywriter. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Rework What CEO do you follow? — Gary Vaynerchuck Favorite online tool? — MindMeister Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Yes. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Focus on your efforts, and not on your passion. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Danavir 01:40 – CopyMonk 02:15 – Total revenue is $6k in two months 02:30 – How he became a copywriting expert 03:00 – 1700 people on his email list 03:40 – 40 sales over four days 04:20 – How to manage his email list 04:45 – Teach people and build a relationship 06:00 – How you know if someone is a good copywriter 06:30 – Sales and good engagement 07:00 – Knows copy and marketing 08:00 – Connecting with people who read your content 08:15 – Freelance copywriting 09:30 – Working with clients makes it hard to see results 10:20 – How he improved one business 11:30 – Client work vs. working for himself 12:25 – Copymonk.com or their Facebook page 14:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Focus on your efforts and your expertise. If you don’t like working under someone else, start your own business. When you write copy, find ways to connect to your audience. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. MindMeister – Danavir’s favorite online tool Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives