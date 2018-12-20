



The Top

EP 392: 3M Publishers Use Issu, 100,000 Have Paid with CEO Joe Hyrkin

Joe Hyrkin, CEO of Issuu. Joe enjoys working in the publishing industry because it is driven by passion. It is a collective space for people who are moved about something to experience that thing together. Listen as Joe talks about Issuu, which has brought the publishing industry into a modern, digital context. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing about Hard Things What CEO do you follow? — Mark Zuckerberg Favorite online tool? — Slack Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Not now. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Put in effort to make an impact. Have a broader learning perspective. Care and effort matter over anything else. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:05 – Nathan introduces Joe 01:40 – Issuu is a modern media company 02:20 – Tools for publishers 02:45 – Access to premium tools brings in revenue 03:05 – Revenue from Issuu itself 03:40 – Started in Copenhagen 03:55 – A more current platform of digital media 04:15 – He was not part of the original founding team 04:50 – A focus on giving great content to people who are passionate about it 05:20 – It grew through word of mouth and digital marketing 05:30 – Over 3 million publishers have used Issuu 06:20 – Almost 100,000 publishers had paid for the service 06:40 – Primarily recurring revenue payment 07:30 – 90% of revenue is recurring revenue 08:15 – The new subscription plan 08:45 – Most pay $35/month 09:30 – Publishers come and go 10:00 – Customer churn is 2%/month 10:30 – Focus is to help the customers 10:50 – The new plan helps with collaborative efforts 12:00 – Center of the business is in the west coast 12:40 – Raised $21 million 13:30 – His focus is to create products that have an impact 14:40 – Team of 60 people 15:20 – Acquisition costs 15:30 – Not much is spent on marketing 15:50 – They are found through search engines and word of mouth 16:10 – "We're clearly the leader in the space." 16:40 – About $40/customer 17:30 – Customers see the value 18:00 – Why publishing? 18:20 – "It's about what moves people in their lives." 18:50 – Example of Malala's birthday celebration 19:35 – Getting publishers into podcasting 20:00 -- @yankeejoe or jhy@issue.com 22:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Get into an industry that you are passionate about. Take an ancient product or service and update it for today's world. Focus on doing what's best for your customers.