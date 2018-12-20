



EP 391: Why Gary V Led $1.5M Round In This Cosmetics Company

Julie Fredrickson from Stowaway Cosmetics. Have you ever felt like your purse was so heavy it could take someone out with one swing? Every lip gloss, concealer, and eyeliner really adds up! Julie has a found a solution to this problem with Stowaway Cosmetics, which focuses on creating a more mobile product for women on the go. Listen as she tells us how she has transformed the beauty industry with products that actually get used. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Five Dysfunctions of a Team What CEO do you follow? — Gary Vaynerchuck Favorite online tool? — Google Apps Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—Religiously. If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Don't be a jerk. Being kind costs you nothing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:05 – Nathan introduces Julie 01:30 – Stowaway Cosmetics is about mobile products that women can use anywhere 02:10 – Launched 18 months ago 02:25 – Learning to run an effective ecommerce business 02:35 -- $1.5 M in capital 02:45 – Equity 03:15 – Valuation is private at an early stage 03:45 – A good valuation is a balance 05:15 – Gary Vaynerchuck 05:40 – The beauty industry has been giving out products that people don't finish 06:50 – Brands need to see more repeat purchasing 07:25 – Margins for a palette of eyeshadow 08:10 – Effective and a better value than their competitors 08:30 – Direct consumers 08:45 – A normal margin is about 50% through retailers 09:20 – Their margin is about 85% 09:45 – Monopolies in the makeup industry 10:15 – "You should have a choice as a consumer to carry a product that fits your lifestyle." 11:00 – Weighing down your purse with cosmetics 11:35 – Launched in Feb 2015 12:00 – Fundraising started in early 2014 12:15 – Valuation was based on pre-sales 13:25 – Influence in the marketplace 14:05 – Passed $100k in lipsticks sold 14:20 – Their focus changed to repeat purchasing and having a comfortable growing rate 15:20 – Now they spend nothing on marketing 16:25 – They care more about repeat customers than getting more customers 17:30 – On average, women come back to purchase again in 90 days 18:20 – 40% have made at least 3 purchases 19:00 – minimalists vs. maximalists 19:30 – Follow at Julie at @stowaway on Twitter and on Anchor 21:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find a problem and do the research to come up with a good solution. Look at a particular industry and evaluate where its setbacks are. Develop a relationship with your customers.