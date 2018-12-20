Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
EP 375: Dad of 4 Holds Secret to Buying Time, Clearing Your Calendar With Ari Miesel of LessDoing.com
Ari Meisel, host of the Less Doing Podcast. Ari’s book Less Doing, More Living has sold over 30,000 copies and has been translated into six other languages. Even with four children, Ari stays on top of his consulting business that continues to bring in more revenue every month. Famous 5:   Favorite Book? – The Art of War What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Inbox by Google Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Test ideas before you jump into them.   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:30 – Nathan introduces Ari 02:00 – Ari is a productivity consultant/coach 02:20 – Virtual company has brought in the most revenue 02:35 – They offer on-demand project managers 03:00 – Customers pay a membership fee and then an hourly fee for service 03:30 – First-year revenue was $200000 04:15 – 170 current customers 04:40 – They find customers through Ari’s following and the podcast 05:50 – Ari is involved with his customers 06:10 – It’s an expensive service because of the quality and variety of what they can do 06:45 – Ari likes connecting resources for other businesses and finding talent 07:15 – They are really involved in all of the businesses that hire them 07:35 – “An easy-bake oven for a business” 08:40 – Average customer pays about $1150/month 09:20 – In May they had $46000 in revenue, and they are growing every month 10:00 – His business takes care of a lot of the daily tasks for business owners and companies 10:50 – The company is self-funded 11:05 – They decline anyone who wants to invest in the company 11:58 – Less Doing Podcast 12:10 – 30000 downloads per month 12:20 – A weekly show 12:35 – Average downloads per episode for the first couple months: 3000 13:30 – Sponsorship revenue for the podcast 14:08 – Ari’s books, Less Doing, More Living and The Art of Less Doing 15:00 – He got an advance with Random House/Penguin for Less Doing, More Living 15:15 – How he got an advance as a first-time author 16:20 – 30000 copies sold 18:00 – Lessdoing.com 20:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Create the best service and business that you possibly can. Find your specific talent and put yourself in that industry. It is possible to balance a busy life with your business. Resources Mentioned: Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for cheapest price possible. Freshbooks - The site Nathan uses to manage his invoices and accounts. Leadpages  – The drag and drop tool Nathan uses to quickly create his webinar landing pages which convert at 35%+ Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he's driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5 hour drive) to listen to audio books. Inbox by Google – Ari’s favorite online tool Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives  
