EP 374: 13 yo Starts Business, Now $1.2M in 2016 with Nick Kullin

Nick Kullin of Second Flight Consultancy. Nick started his first business at just thirteen years old. As he continued with tons of other jobs after high school, he realized he wanted to go back to how he felt as a thirteen-year-old. He wanted to be an entrepreneur again. Famous 5: Favorite Book? – Think and Grow Rich What CEO do you follow? — Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Yesware Do you get 8 hours of sleep?—No If you could let your 20 year old self know one thing, what would it be? — Instead of working for people, just start your business at a young age. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:15 – Nathan introduces Nick 01:35 – He started his first business at age 13 02:15 – He connected people to new music artists 02:45 – He automated his system 03:05 – He got around $100 to $150 from each band 03:30 – He made over $20k with that business 03:50 – Then he worked for a golf resort doing marketing and sales 04:50 – He helped the resort get a lot more publicity and better marketing 05:25 – Then about a year later he went into health and fitness 04:45 – He wanted to surround himself with successful people 06:30 – He got an opportunity with Time Warner Cable 06:40 – Later, he got out of corporate and worked with a small business 07:10 – His next job paid him $120000, but he realized he wanted to get back into entrepreneurship 07:55 – A lot of money does not make you happy. 08:40 – Marketing was his passion, and people saw the value of his skills 09:20 – His business was called Second Flight Consultancy 10:00 – First-year revenue was $12000 10:40 -- $175k in 2015, and projected to be over a million in 2016 11:13 – Nick developed a "sales robot" that works with LinkedIn 12:00 – Ten team members 12:25 – Profit is usually 70% of the revenue 13:10 – He started out doing a lot of the work on his own 14:00 – You need to do really great work with proven results 15:10 – He has a variety of customers 15:40 – Nick's academy is a coaching product 16:00 – 30% of their revenue 16:15 -- secondflightacademy.com 18:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don't be afraid to start your own business from a young age. A large salary doesn't necessary buy happiness. Make your passion and your skills into a business.